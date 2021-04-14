Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/14 22:09
All Times EDT

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 18 13 4 1 0 27 58 39
Hartford 16 9 6 1 0 19 59 50
Bridgeport 16 3 12 1 0 7 34 62
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 26 19 5 1 1 40 85 61
Manitoba 24 11 11 2 0 24 72 69
Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70
Stockton 21 9 11 1 0 19 63 65
Belleville 20 7 12 1 0 15 47 69
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 20 15 4 0 1 31 86 54
Texas 26 12 12 2 0 26 81 87
Iowa 23 10 9 4 0 24 69 83
Cleveland 15 9 5 1 0 19 58 42
Grand Rapids 16 8 6 2 0 18 51 46
Rockford 21 7 13 1 0 15 59 81
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 21 14 5 2 0 30 66 50
Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53
Syracuse 18 10 7 1 0 21 64 54
Rochester 17 8 6 2 1 19 55 65
WB/Scranton 20 7 8 3 2 19 57 69
Utica 12 7 4 0 1 15 42 39
Binghamton 19 4 9 5 1 14 50 72
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 24 18 6 0 0 36 80 55
San Diego 30 18 12 0 0 36 104 96
Bakersfield 25 15 9 0 1 31 90 69
San Jose 24 9 9 4 2 24 67 83
Colorado 22 10 9 2 1 23 65 69
Ontario 28 9 16 3 0 21 89 114
Tucson 23 9 13 1 0 19 64 77

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Hartford 5, Bridgeport 4

Utica 5, Syracuse 1

Iowa 4, Rockford 1

Texas 7, San Jose 2

Bakersfield 6, Colorado 2

San Diego 7, Ontario 4

Bakersfield at Stockton, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Belleville at Stockton, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Belleville at Stockton, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Utica at Providence, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:54 GMT+08:00

