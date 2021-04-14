Alexa
NBA Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/14 22:01
THROUGH APRIL 13

Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Beal, WAS 44 481 305 1364 31.0
Curry, GS 46 459 257 1399 30.4
Antetokounmpo, MIL 45 468 307 1294 28.8
Lillard, POR 52 460 360 1492 28.7
Doncic, DAL 48 488 252 1371 28.6
Irving, BKN 38 404 136 1050 27.6
LaVine, CHI 52 510 232 1428 27.5
Williamson, NO 49 504 298 1315 26.8
Mitchell, UTA 52 471 262 1379 26.5
Jokic, DEN 54 557 223 1413 26.2
Leonard, LAC 45 425 230 1168 26.0
Tatum, BOS 49 459 207 1267 25.9
Booker, PHO 50 470 243 1286 25.7
James, LAL 41 388 168 1042 25.4
Young, ATL 50 388 378 1271 25.4
Harden, BKN 42 334 275 1060 25.2
Fox, SAC 53 480 268 1327 25.0
Brown, BOS 51 466 166 1237 24.3
Sexton, CLE 45 397 221 1085 24.1
Vucevic, CHI 54 525 110 1298 24.0

___

FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Gobert, UTA 301 451 .667
Holmes, SAC 297 463 .641
Allen, CLE 209 330 .633
Poeltl, SA 192 305 .630
Lopez, WAS 195 312 .625
Harrell, LAL 316 509 .621
Williamson, NO 504 813 .620
Ayton, PHO 351 566 .620
Kanter, POR 273 449 .608
Plumlee, DET 208 345 .603

___

Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Capela, ATL 48 224 459 683 14.2
Gobert, UTA 55 186 550 736 13.4
Valanciunas, MEM 47 198 399 597 12.7
Kanter, POR 54 234 406 640 11.9
Sabonis, IND 50 129 446 575 11.5
Antetokounmpo, MIL 45 80 432 512 11.4
Vucevic, CHI 54 108 506 614 11.4
Jokic, DEN 54 154 435 589 10.9
Ayton, PHO 54 177 405 582 10.8
Westbrook, WAS 46 75 417 492 10.7

___

Assists
G AST AVG
Harden, BKN 42 457 10.9
Westbrook, WAS 46 499 10.8
Young, ATL 50 475 9.5
Jokic, DEN 54 475 8.8
Paul, PHO 53 462 8.7
Doncic, DAL 48 411 8.6
Green, GS 46 386 8.4
James, LAL 41 323 7.9
Lillard, POR 52 398 7.7
Morant, MEM 44 326 7.4

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:54 GMT+08:00

