Texas police officer shot multiple times during traffic stop

By Associated Press
2021/04/14 20:22
BURLESON, Texas (AP) — A Texas police officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop early Wednesday and police were searching for suspects, authorities said.

The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southwest of Dallas, the police department said on Twitter.

Police said the officer was taken to a Fort Worth hospital and his condition wasn't immediately known.

The shooting is at least the fourth involving a Texas law enforcement officer in recent weeks.

An Austin police officer was shot and wounded Friday, while a state trooper was shot and wounded during a manhunt for a man accused of opening fire on a cabinet business. And late last month, a state trooper was fatally shot during a traffic stop near Mexia, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Dallas.

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:51 GMT+08:00

