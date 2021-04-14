Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/04/14 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, April 14, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;33;27;A t-storm around;32;27;SW;16;75%;64%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;37;27;Mostly sunny;35;25;NNW;12;42%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;21;7;Mostly sunny;24;10;NW;8;37%;1%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Showers around;17;10;Very windy;16;10;ENE;37;85%;92%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Some sun, a shower;8;2;Clouds and sun, cool;10;1;NNE;15;65%;16%;5

Anchorage, United States;Rain and snow;6;1;Clearing, a shower;7;0;NNE;5;63%;59%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;27;13;Turning out cloudy;24;15;SE;11;29%;27%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Hazy sunshine;15;-3;Sunny and mild;17;0;E;7;46%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;A heavy thunderstorm;27;21;E;9;80%;68%;6

Athens, Greece;Increasing clouds;21;9;Plenty of sunshine;20;11;SW;11;43%;41%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Brief a.m. showers;17;13;Becoming cloudy;21;16;W;17;63%;44%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Nice with sunshine;27;13;Breezy in the p.m.;29;14;NW;21;19%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;34;22;A stray thunderstorm;33;23;S;8;71%;55%;8

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;20;WSW;8;76%;77%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;35;26;A morning shower;33;27;SSW;12;72%;69%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;14;10;Breezy;14;9;NE;28;53%;7%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;Breezy in the p.m.;23;8;NW;21;28%;25%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;6;2;A shower;11;0;W;16;57%;62%;6

Berlin, Germany;Sunny intervals;9;0;Mainly cloudy;8;3;N;15;54%;39%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;20;11;A shower and t-storm;19;11;SE;9;67%;71%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouding up;28;17;Some sun, pleasant;28;16;E;14;54%;15%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;7;2;Showers around, cold;8;2;NW;24;59%;69%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Chilly with clearing;9;0;Partly sunny, chilly;9;1;NE;8;61%;36%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Spotty showers;9;4;Cloudy;14;2;WSW;17;54%;44%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;8;-1;Spotty showers;9;-1;WNW;15;66%;69%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;25;18;Mostly sunny;25;17;E;8;71%;6%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;29;19;A t-storm around;27;19;NNE;10;54%;80%;4

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;17;5;Turning cloudy;17;11;SW;10;40%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Windy this morning;27;14;Mostly sunny, nice;31;17;NE;16;22%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;26;17;High clouds;22;15;SE;30;70%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;18;SSE;6;76%;57%;12

Chennai, India;A t-storm or two;33;27;A p.m. shower or two;33;27;SSW;10;73%;76%;7

Chicago, United States;Becoming cloudy;10;4;Cool with some sun;10;3;NW;15;57%;7%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A morning t-storm;31;25;S;9;76%;76%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine, a shower;9;-1;Mostly cloudy;10;1;ENE;14;61%;23%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;27;20;Partly sunny, nice;25;20;N;20;74%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Not as warm;21;14;Mainly cloudy;19;14;E;14;62%;100%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm or two;31;23;A thunderstorm;28;23;S;15;88%;63%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;39;24;Hazy and very warm;38;24;NNE;13;21%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;8;1;Showers, mainly late;5;-2;N;13;88%;93%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun and warm;35;26;Hot, becoming breezy;40;26;SSW;18;42%;5%;10

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;34;21;Showers around;31;22;S;6;62%;63%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;12;2;Partly sunny;12;2;SSE;14;74%;27%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warmer with some sun;22;13;Decreasing clouds;23;11;NNE;14;37%;27%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain this morning;16;15;A little rain;16;14;ESE;26;81%;83%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;23;ESE;15;92%;75%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;27;12;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;E;10;35%;2%;9

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;30;19;Sunny and pleasant;31;19;SE;10;54%;0%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;9;-1;Partly sunny;9;0;NE;14;56%;0%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A morning shower;35;26;A shower in the p.m.;34;26;SSE;8;63%;100%;11

Hong Kong, China;An afternoon shower;31;21;Not as warm;27;22;E;17;78%;75%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;28;20;A morning shower;28;19;NE;17;53%;48%;11

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;20;More sun than clouds;32;22;W;8;57%;6%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very warm;34;21;Not as warm;27;19;N;22;44%;66%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;An afternoon shower;17;7;Rain and drizzle;15;7;ENE;14;77%;66%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A thunderstorm;32;24;SSE;10;77%;80%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;32;24;High clouds;31;24;NNW;16;52%;1%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;27;16;Mostly sunny;27;14;S;10;29%;5%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;22;9;Rain and drizzle;13;7;ENE;10;68%;80%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunlit, breezy, nice;32;26;Partly sunny, breezy;33;26;WSW;24;56%;2%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;29;14;Hazy sun;29;14;SE;11;39%;27%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;37;23;Plenty of sun;37;24;N;23;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;18;6;Spotty showers;15;7;NNW;9;64%;87%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;32;22;Mostly sunny;32;23;NE;16;51%;2%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A couple of t-storms;30;23;A couple of t-storms;33;23;SSE;9;73%;84%;9

Kolkata, India;Hazy and very warm;39;29;Remaining very warm;37;27;SSW;14;46%;1%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;N;5;78%;76%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower;13;2;A shower in the p.m.;15;2;NNE;10;56%;57%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;34;26;A thunderstorm;33;27;SW;11;69%;61%;12

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;21;18;Nice with some sun;22;18;SSE;15;74%;42%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers;20;14;Spotty showers;21;11;NNW;8;78%;71%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;11;0;Spotty showers;10;1;ENE;15;62%;59%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;18;11;Partly sunny, cool;20;12;S;11;54%;2%;8

Luanda, Angola;An afternoon shower;32;25;Cloudy with a shower;31;25;N;9;73%;55%;5

Madrid, Spain;Milder;20;10;A passing shower;16;6;SSE;6;66%;66%;2

Male, Maldives;Sunny intervals;31;28;A t-storm around;32;28;W;12;60%;73%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;29;24;A t-storm around;29;24;E;6;82%;83%;10

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;33;26;A t-storm around;35;26;ESE;10;55%;48%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;21;11;Increasing clouds;19;10;SW;18;58%;69%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;25;13;A t-storm around;26;14;NW;8;29%;66%;13

Miami, United States;Sunny and pleasant;27;22;Nice with sunshine;27;20;SSW;17;62%;7%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of rain;10;6;Rain and drizzle;10;7;NNE;16;85%;85%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;33;27;Mostly sunny;33;27;SE;13;58%;7%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;24;18;Periods of sun, nice;24;17;ENE;10;63%;29%;4

Montreal, Canada;Mild with some sun;18;7;Cooler with rain;11;3;SSE;8;67%;93%;2

Moscow, Russia;High clouds, warm;22;8;Cloudy and warm;20;8;NE;11;54%;57%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;34;28;Hazy sun;34;27;NW;12;57%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm or two;26;15;A thunderstorm;26;16;NE;11;69%;76%;11

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;20;11;Periods of rain;12;5;N;28;75%;93%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;23;8;Sunshine, pleasant;25;10;ESE;11;48%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and mild;8;0;Clouds and sun, mild;11;3;SSW;10;81%;6%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;17;7;Partly sunny;19;14;ESE;9;42%;12%;5

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;8;-1;Partly sunny;10;0;NNE;9;53%;2%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, mild;17;5;Cooler with rain;10;2;SE;16;74%;95%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;29;25;Mostly sunny, nice;29;24;E;10;71%;24%;9

Panama City, Panama;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A couple of t-storms;30;25;NW;10;79%;77%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A heavy thunderstorm;29;25;ENE;13;83%;81%;6

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;12;1;A shower in the p.m.;11;2;NNE;15;53%;61%;5

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;23;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;SE;12;58%;2%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;31;27;A t-storm around;34;28;SSW;8;63%;64%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;ESE;16;74%;80%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;19;Mostly sunny;32;20;ESE;10;38%;4%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;7;0;Cold with a shower;5;1;NW;14;61%;84%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;17;1;Decreasing clouds;19;6;SSE;13;46%;74%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;20;11;A downpour;20;11;SSE;12;66%;80%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Showers;19;13;Showers;20;12;S;13;88%;99%;6

Recife, Brazil;Showers;28;23;Showers around;26;23;S;9;91%;84%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing, a shower;9;6;Windy with downpours;8;5;SSE;44;94%;91%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little rain;6;3;Mostly cloudy;9;3;NNE;20;54%;30%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;20;Nice with sunshine;28;20;ENE;10;62%;9%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;33;23;Clouds and sun, nice;32;21;ENE;18;13%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Sunshine;14;6;A passing shower;15;5;NNE;10;59%;56%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;7;0;Sunshine;9;0;NE;15;49%;0%;4

San Francisco, United States;Lots of sun, warmer;17;9;Mostly sunny;16;9;WSW;16;60%;2%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;28;20;Humid with t-storms;26;19;E;16;82%;94%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;Sunshine and nice;28;22;ESE;14;59%;5%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;18;NNE;8;95%;82%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;28;14;A shower in the p.m.;27;15;ESE;10;27%;58%;14

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;24;8;Nice with sunshine;25;7;SW;7;50%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;32;20;Mostly sunny;31;20;NE;17;58%;5%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Downpours;22;13;Spotty showers;22;9;NNW;7;66%;62%;4

Seattle, United States;Abundant sunshine;17;5;Mostly sunny, warm;21;7;NNE;10;48%;2%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;14;4;Partly sunny;18;8;SW;9;54%;65%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;16;11;Cloudy;17;13;SSE;15;65%;30%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A few showers;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;SSE;7;70%;75%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Spotty showers;10;1;Partly sunny, cool;10;0;W;19;51%;4%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers, mainly late;30;24;Spotty showers;29;25;E;13;68%;82%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny;9;-1;Periods of sun;10;0;NNE;13;52%;1%;4

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;29;15;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;WSW;14;42%;0%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;21;17;A little p.m. rain;27;20;ENE;13;73%;69%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers around;6;1;Partly sunny;7;2;ENE;17;60%;0%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;25;12;Nice with sunshine;22;12;E;10;40%;2%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasingly windy;19;5;Turning out cloudy;20;8;N;12;45%;25%;7

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;27;15;Sunny and nice;26;16;WSW;15;15%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;23;13;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;N;12;48%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Showers;14;5;Partly sunny, cool;15;4;ENE;8;49%;2%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Rain;17;8;Mostly cloudy;16;10;SE;13;34%;2%;8

Toronto, Canada;Fog this morning;12;5;Showers around;8;4;NW;14;68%;82%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, cool;18;14;Windy in the p.m.;23;17;ESE;22;50%;2%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy;19;13;Rain, mainly early;17;14;E;15;73%;86%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of p.m. snow;9;-9;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-9;NNW;17;47%;72%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;18;6;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;NNE;7;36%;0%;5

Vienna, Austria;Windy this morning;9;3;Spotty showers;9;2;NW;17;41%;79%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;25;A t-storm around;36;24;S;7;54%;64%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Chilly with rain;5;3;Spotty showers;8;5;NE;21;67%;83%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain/snow showers;4;2;Spotty showers;7;4;NNE;17;86%;87%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Some sun;15;11;Breezy;20;15;NNW;29;68%;23%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, warm;38;26;Sun and clouds, warm;37;26;WSW;11;49%;14%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;17;4;Increasing clouds;16;6;NE;8;36%;6%;8

_____

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:51 GMT+08:00

