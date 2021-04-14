Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Kohli's 41-month stint as world's leading ODI batsman ends

By Associated Press
2021/04/14 18:04
India's captain Virat Kohli, second left, shares a light moment with teammates after their win in the third One Day International cricket match betwee...
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam is bowled out by South Africa's bowler Sisanda Magala for 50 runs during the second T20 cricket match between South Afri...

India's captain Virat Kohli, second left, shares a light moment with teammates after their win in the third One Day International cricket match betwee...

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam is bowled out by South Africa's bowler Sisanda Magala for 50 runs during the second T20 cricket match between South Afri...

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Virat Kohli’s 41-month reign as cricket’s leading batsman in the one-day format is over.

The India captain was finally overhauled in the ODI player rankings after 1,258 days at the summit, with Pakistan captain Babar Azam becoming the new No. 1 on Wednesday.

Babar made the jump courtesy of his 82-ball 94 in Pakistan’s win against South Africa last week.

Babar is also No. 6 in the test rankings and No. 3 in the Twenty20 rankings.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA