Kohli's 41-month stint as world's leading ODI batsman ends

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam is bowled out by South Africa's bowler Sisanda Magala for 50 runs during the second T20 cricket match between South Afri... Pakistan's captain Babar Azam is bowled out by South Africa's bowler Sisanda Magala for 50 runs during the second T20 cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

India's captain Virat Kohli, second left, shares a light moment with teammates after their win in the third One Day International cricket match betwee... India's captain Virat Kohli, second left, shares a light moment with teammates after their win in the third One Day International cricket match between India and England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Virat Kohli’s 41-month reign as cricket’s leading batsman in the one-day format is over.

The India captain was finally overhauled in the ODI player rankings after 1,258 days at the summit, with Pakistan captain Babar Azam becoming the new No. 1 on Wednesday.

Babar made the jump courtesy of his 82-ball 94 in Pakistan’s win against South Africa last week.

Babar is also No. 6 in the test rankings and No. 3 in the Twenty20 rankings.

___

