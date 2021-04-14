Alexa
US Senate confirms China hardliner Wendy Sherman as deputy secretary of state

US should stand up to China on issues of South China Sea, human rights: Wendy Sherman

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/14 19:26
Wendy Sherman

Wendy Sherman (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. Senate approved President Joe Biden’s appointment of Wendy Sherman as deputy secretary of state on Tuesday (April 13).

During a confirmation hearing, Sherman expressed her hardline position when it comes to China. She said the U.S. should compete with China and stand up to the country on issues related to the South China Sea and human rights.

After a vote of 56-42 on the Senate floor, Sherman, 72, became the second-in-command in the State Department under Antony Blinken.

As one of the chief negotiators of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, many senators opposed her appointment. However, the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations first voted 14-8 to approve the appointment on March 11.

Sherman was the Clinton administration's policy coordinator for North Korea and served as undersecretary of state during the Obama administration. After leaving her post in the Obama administration, Sherman visited Taiwan at the end of 2016 and met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Presidential Office.
