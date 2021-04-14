Russian sailor tests positive for COVID 3 months after arrival in Taiwan

Police officers walk past photo of Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower, left, and St. Basil's Cathedral in Sheremetyevo Airport. Police officers walk past photo of Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower, left, and St. Basil's Cathedral in Sheremetyevo Airport. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (April 14) confirmed five imported coronavirus cases, including a Russian man who tested positive nearly three months after he arrived in Taiwan.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced five imported infections on Wednesday, raising the total number of cases in the country so far to 1,067. The latest imported cases include two Filipinos, one Russian, one Briton, and one Taiwanese.

Each had submitted the negative result of a coronavirus test taken within three days of their flight, and each was sent directly to their residence or a quarantine center upon arrival in Taiwan.

Chen said that case No. 1064 is a female Filipino migrant worker in her 20s who came to Taiwan for employment on March 31. As her quarantine was set to expire, she underwent a coronavirus test on April 13.

She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 14. Because she is asymptomatic and did not come in contact with others during her quarantine, no contacts have been listed in her case.

Chen pointed out that case No. 1065 is a male Filipino fishery worker who came to Taiwan for employment on March 28. When his quarantine expired on April 12, he was transported in a special vehicle to a hospital to undergo a self-paid coronavirus test.

On April 14, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 with a Ct value of 34, while a second nucleic acid test came back negative. He was found to be negative for IgM antibodies and positive for IgG antibodies.

He has been asymptomatic throughout his stay in Taiwan. The health department has listed seven passengers in the vehicle he took as contacts in his case. Since all had worn adequate protective gear, they have been asked to start self-health monitoring.

Case No. 1066 is a Russian male in his 40s who tested positive for COVID-19 in Russia in December of last year. On Jan. 20, he came to Taiwan for work.

After his quarantine ended, he went to sea for work from Feb. 4 to April 10. During this period, he reportedly did not disembark from the ship.

On April 11, he returned to Taiwan, and because he was preparing to leave the country, he underwent a self-paid coronavirus test on April 12. The result came back positive for COVID-19 on April 14 with a Ct value of 35, 84 days after he entered the country.

He was found to be negative for IgM antibodies and positive for IgG antibodies. The health department has identified nine contacts in his case, all of whom have tested negative with nucleic acid tests and have left the country.

According to Chen, case No. 1067 is a British male in his 40s. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the U.K. in January of this year.

He came to Taiwan for work on March 31. As his quarantine was set to expire, he underwent a coronavirus test. On April 14, he tested positive for COVID-19 with a Ct value of 40.7 and tested positive for IgM and IgG antibodies.

Because he has been asymptomatic since arriving in the country and had not come into contact with others during quarantine, no contacts in his case have been listed.

Case No. 1068 is a Taiwanese man in his 70s. On March 1 of this year, he went to Canada to visit relatives and returned to Taiwan on April 9.

Due to treatment for another medical condition, he was tested for the coronavirus on April 12. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 14 with a Ct value of 16.

The health department has listed a total of four contacts in his case. Three have been told to enter home isolation, while one has been asked to commence self-health monitoring.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 197,037 COVID-19 tests, with 195,430 coming back negative. Out of the 1,062 officially confirmed cases, 951 were imported, 77 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one was an unresolved case, and one (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, 11 individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 1,029 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 27 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.