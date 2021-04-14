Alexa
Nobel Prize Summit virtual event to discuss climate change

Panelists and speakers include Dalai Lama and Taiwan's Academia Sinica President James Liao

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/14 18:15
The Dalai Lama is one of the speakers at the April 26-28 Nobel Prize Summit

The Dalai Lama is one of the speakers at the April 26-28 Nobel Prize Summit (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Laureates, scientists, politicians, business people, and youth leaders will discuss solutions to problems such as climate change and inequality at a virtual Nobel Prize Summit scheduled for April 26-28, Taiwan's own Nobel Prize laureate and former Academia Sinica President Lee Yuan-tseh (李遠哲) said Wednesday (April 14).

The list of participants includes the Dalai Lama, former United States Vice President Al Gore, Taiwan's Academia Sinica President James Liao (廖俊智), and U.S. virus expert Anthony Fauci.

Under the heading “Our Planet, Our Future,” the speakers will explore what needs to be done within the next decade about climate change, biodiversity, technological innovation, and inequality. They will also discuss responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and a “new information ecosystem” to discern fact from fiction.

The summit will also feature webinars, pre-filmed dialogues, and scientific sessions designed for Nobel laureates and scientists but open to all participants to watch.

The Nobel Prize Summit is hosted by the Nobel Foundation and organized by the U.S. National Academy of Sciences in partnership with the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and the Stockholm Resilience Centre/Beijer Institute.
