Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Queen returns to royal duties after death of Prince Philip

By Associated Press
2021/04/14 16:42
Portraits of the Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh are displayed in the window of an art gallery following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age...
The King Henry VIII gates are tested to open and close at Windsor Castle guarded by armed police and casket wardens in Windsor, England, Tuesday, Apri...
Tributes are laid outside Windsor Castle Windsor, England, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Frida...
A shop displays a triptych of photos of Prince Philip in Windsor, England, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabet...
Two women lay flowers outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, die...
The King Henry VIII gate at Windsor Castle Windsor, England, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, guarded by armed police and casket wardens. Britain's Prince Phi...
A young girl lays flowers as a tribute to Britain's Prince Philip outside Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Britain's Prince ...

Portraits of the Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh are displayed in the window of an art gallery following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age...

The King Henry VIII gates are tested to open and close at Windsor Castle guarded by armed police and casket wardens in Windsor, England, Tuesday, Apri...

Tributes are laid outside Windsor Castle Windsor, England, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Frida...

A shop displays a triptych of photos of Prince Philip in Windsor, England, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabet...

Two women lay flowers outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, die...

The King Henry VIII gate at Windsor Castle Windsor, England, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, guarded by armed police and casket wardens. Britain's Prince Phi...

A young girl lays flowers as a tribute to Britain's Prince Philip outside Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Britain's Prince ...

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has returned to royal duties, four days after the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

The 94-year-old British monarch attended a retirement ceremony for a senior royal official on Tuesday, according to the Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements.

The royal family is observing two weeks of mourning for Philip, who died Friday at the age of 99. The palace has said members of the royal family will “undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances” during the mourning period.

The queen attended a ceremony at Windsor Castle for Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel, who has retired as the royal household’s most senior official. He oversaw arrangements for the funeral of Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, until handing over to his successor days before the duke’s death.

Philip’s funeral will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle, with attendance limited to 30 because of coronavirus restrictions.

Servicemen and women from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army and Royal Air Force will take part in the funeral procession, and Philip’s coffin will be borne to St. George’s Chapel at the castle on a specially adapted Land Rover, which he designed himself.

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA