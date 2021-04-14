Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Credit cards to feature Taiwanese Indigenous art

Amis artist Yosifu Kacaw paints on Indigenous themes

  345
By Wendy Wu, Taiwan News
2021/04/14 18:00
Yosifu Kacaw hopes to apply art in every aspect of life.

Yosifu Kacaw hopes to apply art in every aspect of life. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In December of last year, one of the largest Taiwanese banks came up with a new credit card featuring indigenous art. The designs belong to Yosifu Kacaw, a member of Taiwan's Amis tribe.

Every time users pay with the card, Fubon Bank will donate 0.1 percent of the payment to social welfare groups related to indigenous people. During the first three months of 2021, the donations went to the Luma Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting indigenous languages.

The bank will focus on more collaborations in the future, with the hopes of helping Taiwan's culture thrive, according to a spokesman.

Credit cards to feature Taiwanese Indigenous art
Yosifu painted portraits of himself and his sister that were later used on credit cards. (Facebook, Yosifu Photo)

Yosifu, who uses bold colors and wild brush strokes in his paintings, once had his work featured on a New York subway carriage.

"I paint to cure the pain," said Yosifu, who at the age of 30 left Taiwan on a one-way ticket, back when ethnic tensions ran higher in the country. Indigenous people earned little respect and struggled to live outside the tribe, Yosifu recalled, adding that plenty of indigenous teenagers still struggle with a sense of identity.

Credit cards to feature Taiwanese Indigenous art
"Can't Speak" is related to when Indigenous children were not allowed to speak their native tongues at school. (Facebook, Yosifu photo)

Living in Edinburgh, Scotland for 21 years, Yosifu has devoted himself to painting and now has earned a reputation with his art. Not until he came back to Taiwan did he change his name from Jimmy to his tribal name, "Yosifu." That was the moment he could finally hear himself, he said.

Yosifu was delighted to see his paintings on the credit cards. He hoped that if people enjoyed the art, more indigenous culture would gain the opportunity to be seen.

Credit cards to feature Taiwanese Indigenous artYosifu presenting his portrait "I Heard Myself" during a talk on ethnic equality and indigenous pride in Taiwan. (Taiwan News, Wendy Wu photo)

Yosifu
Taiwan
Indigenous
Amis
art
painting

RELATED ARTICLES

Two mountaineers make incredible trip in Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range
Two mountaineers make incredible trip in Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range
2021/04/14 19:18
Central Taiwan city of Taichung keeps growing
Central Taiwan city of Taichung keeps growing
2021/04/14 17:21
US President Biden’s unofficial delegation arrives in Taiwan
US President Biden’s unofficial delegation arrives in Taiwan
2021/04/14 16:24
China warns US to 'stop playing with fire' over Taiwan
China warns US to 'stop playing with fire' over Taiwan
2021/04/14 14:14
Biden sends unofficial delegation to Taiwan
Biden sends unofficial delegation to Taiwan
2021/04/14 12:54

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA