Hawaii to start quarantine exemption for Taiwanese on Saturday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Travelers from Taiwan who present proof of negative coronavirus tests from select hospitals will be exempt from Hawaii's mandatory 10-day quarantine starting on Saturday (April 17).

In order to keep Hawaii's number of coronavirus cases down to the relatively low number of 31,000, the state requires all visitors, whether domestic or foreign, to undergo a 10-day self-quarantine upon arrival. However, Mackay Memorial Hospital on Wednesday (April 14) announced that the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) has given the green light to an exemption for travelers from Taiwan who can present negative results of a nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) for COVID-19 from a hospital approved by Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Starting on April 17, a total of 11 medical institutions will be added to the list of "Trusted Testing Partners" that can participate in the state's pre-travel testing program. As long as a resident of Taiwan can present negative test results from one of these hospitals, they will not need to undergo Hawaii's mandatory 10-day self-quarantine when visiting the islands.

The following are the 11 eligible institutions for Hawaii's trusted testing partners program:

Cathay General Hospital - Taipei Cathay General Hospital - Xizhi Cathay General Hospital - Hsinchu Taipei Chang Gung Memorial Hospital Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital Chiayi Chang Gung Memorial Hospital Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital MacKay Memorial Hospital - Taipei MacKay Memorial Hospital - Tamsui MacKay Memorial Hospital - Hsinchu MacKay Memorial Hospital - Taitung

MacKay Memorial Hospital stated that those who wish to receive self-paid COVID-19 tests must first check the pre-screening precautions and regulations on the website for each branch. Those who wish to travel to Hawaii must apply for a special testing report for overseas travel.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Honolulu stated that Taiwan is just the fourth country to sign a Trusted Testing Partners memorandum with the state of Hawaii. The other three signatories are Japan, Canada, and South Korea.

There are currently no direct flights from Taiwan to Hawaii at this time. Therefore, travelers from Taiwan will have to take a connecting flight through another country or other part of the U.S. to reach Hawaii.

Upon their return to Taiwan, the travelers must still undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine, followed by seven days of self-health monitoring. For more information about traveling to Hawaii, please visit Hawaii's COVID-19 travel page.