Two mountaineers make incredible trip in Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 10-minute video titled "Beyond Madness Beyond Beauty" posted on the Beast Runners’ YouTube channel documents two mountaineers’ incredible trip across part of Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range in central Taiwan over a mere four and a half days.

Czech Beast Runners member Petr Novotny and Taiwanese mountaineer Ku Ming-cheng (古明政) finished climbing the third southern section of Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range during this year’s Tomb Sweeping Day holiday. It’s a trip that normally takes regular hikers between 10 days and two weeks to complete, CNA reported.

The Taiwanese and Czech duo began their adventure from the Danda Forest Road in Xinyi Township, Nantou County. This section is hailed as Taiwan’s “ultimate trekking route,” and part of the route covers jungles without trails. The route took the duo to Liushun Mountain, Dan Mountain, Xiuguluan Mountain, and many other peaks.

Ku and Petr said the beauty of the journey, which includes pristine forests and grasslands, is beyond description. Petr said he edited together video clips from along the way and shared them online to allow the public to see the beauty of Taiwan.

Accounting for the challenges of the trip, Ku said both men had no problems with regard to physical strength and speed, but what they did not expect was the difficulty of finding water in the mountains amid the drought. They said they found they did not have enough water on the second day, as all ponds along the way had dried up.

The Taiwanese mountaineer said Petr once pondered turning back, but they finally decided to forge ahead in search of water. They slowed their pace to reduce gasping as a way to cut thirst.

At the slowed pace, it took them 17 hours to reach the source of the Taiping River, but what they saw when they reached it almost caused them to break down, the report said. The river bed, which usually has plenty of water, had also run dry. The duo was forced to find water again.

Fortunately, they found some underground water upstream.

“We were so touched that we embraced for more than 10 seconds, with tears in our eyes,” Ku said.

“We could have died in the mountains,” Petr recalled, adding that it was the first time he encountered such a lethal situation.

Petr’s wife Eva Lobo said her husband is a careful person and very meticulous about safety. Before embarking on a mountaineering trip, Petr plans thoroughly, preparing insurance, maps, food, campsites, and safety equipment such as helmets. She said he always gives her the plans before setting out.

Eva said Petr and Ku hoped the public would see the beauty of Taiwan. They will continue to post records of their trips to other high mountains in Taiwan on the Beast Runners Facebook page as well as on YouTube.



(YouTube, Beast Runners video)