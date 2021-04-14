Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Epoch Times printing plant in HK attacked by masked men

Break-in marks 4th intrusion at facility since 2006

  1088
By Martin Greene, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/14 17:00
Four armed men vandalizing Epoch Times printing plant in Hong Kong on April 12. (YouTube, Epoch Times screenshot)

Four armed men vandalizing Epoch Times printing plant in Hong Kong on April 12. (YouTube, Epoch Times screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The printing plant of The Epoch Times newspaper in Hong Kong was attacked by four masked men on Monday (April 12), resulting in significant property damage and heightening the atmosphere of intimidation against the city’s press.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, four armed intruders entered the plant, threatening staff with sledgehammers and a knife. The men proceeded to destroy and steal computer equipment as well as pour a concrete mix into the printing press, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

“It is none of your business. Go away. Don’t force me to do anything,” one of the vandals reportedly told a staff member, per The Epoch Times.

The perpetrators fled in a white van before police arrived. Surveillance footage of the incident was captured on CCTV.

An affiliate of the Falun Gong religious movement, the U.S.-based news organization is known for its intensely critical coverage of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Cheryl Ng, spokesperson for The Epoch Times in Hong Kong, said the attack was characteristic of the CCP’s attempts to silence its critics. She added that the paper is unbowed and will continue to publish once the damage is repaired.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson condemned the attack and urged the Hong Kong authorities to investigate, according to the newspaper.

While no one was injured during Monday’s break-in, the event mirrors four similar attacks on the printing plant, including one property destruction incident in 2006, two attempted intrusions in 2012, and a 2019 episode in which four men set fire to the plant.


(YouTube, Epoch Times video)
Epoch Times
Hong Kong
press freedom
China
attack
CPJ

RELATED ARTICLES

US Senate confirms China hardliner Wendy Sherman as deputy secretary of state
US Senate confirms China hardliner Wendy Sherman as deputy secretary of state
2021/04/14 19:26
129 HK civil servants forced to retire for not pledging loyalty to government
129 HK civil servants forced to retire for not pledging loyalty to government
2021/04/14 14:21
China warns US to 'stop playing with fire' over Taiwan
China warns US to 'stop playing with fire' over Taiwan
2021/04/14 14:14
US intelligence agency details Chinese threat to US, global security
US intelligence agency details Chinese threat to US, global security
2021/04/14 12:30
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
2021/04/13 18:01

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA