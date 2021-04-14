Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Environment

British envoy discusses green energy with mayor of Taiwan’s Taichung

John Dennis hopes to collaborate with Taichung on transportation, coal reduction

  433
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/14 15:35
British representative to Taiwan John Dennis (left) discusses environmental challenges with Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen. 

British representative to Taiwan John Dennis (left) discusses environmental challenges with Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — British representative to Taiwan John Dennis on Tuesday (April 13) met with Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) to share ideas on environmental solutions and transportation development in the East Asian country.

Dennis, who assumed office in January, said he has paid close attention to Taiwan's green energy transition and has discussed ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels with officials from other cities. He said the British Office in Taipei is collaborating with Taipei, New Taipei, and Kaohsiung to help them transform them into "low carbon cities" and that it is hoping to do the same with Taichung.

Dennis said he is confident that Taichung can develop into a green city by utilizing its wind power and rapid transit system. He also praised it for having a beautiful cityscape and said he would love to learn more about urban development from the local government.

In response, Lu said she is deeply impressed by the U.K.'s plan to phase out all unabated coal-fired power stations by 2025. She said the Taichung City Government is planning on following this example and placing a high priority on reducing the use of coal.

Lu noted that many international investors have sought opportunities to collaborate with Taichung on wind power projects. Popular Taiwanese snacks, including bubble milk tea and suncake, have also helped the city rise to the international spotlight, she added.

Lu also offered condolences for the recent passing of Prince Philip. She said the people of Taichung were saddened by the news.
green energy
coal use
environmental protection
transportation
greenhouse gases
John Dennis
Lu Shiow-yen

RELATED ARTICLES

Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
Evidence shows ill-fated Taiwanese train pushes front part of service vehicle into tunnel
2021/04/06 15:56
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
2021/04/02 20:39
TRA's new commuter train hits the tracks for maiden trip
TRA's new commuter train hits the tracks for maiden trip
2021/04/02 08:55
Photo of the Day: Ultimate map of Taiwan's mass transit systems
Photo of the Day: Ultimate map of Taiwan's mass transit systems
2021/04/01 18:04
Ticket fraud most common offense on Taipei MRT
Ticket fraud most common offense on Taipei MRT
2021/03/29 21:01

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA