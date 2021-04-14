British envoy discusses green energy with mayor of Taiwan’s Taichung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — British representative to Taiwan John Dennis on Tuesday (April 13) met with Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) to share ideas on environmental solutions and transportation development in the East Asian country.

Dennis, who assumed office in January, said he has paid close attention to Taiwan's green energy transition and has discussed ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels with officials from other cities. He said the British Office in Taipei is collaborating with Taipei, New Taipei, and Kaohsiung to help them transform them into "low carbon cities" and that it is hoping to do the same with Taichung.

Dennis said he is confident that Taichung can develop into a green city by utilizing its wind power and rapid transit system. He also praised it for having a beautiful cityscape and said he would love to learn more about urban development from the local government.

In response, Lu said she is deeply impressed by the U.K.'s plan to phase out all unabated coal-fired power stations by 2025. She said the Taichung City Government is planning on following this example and placing a high priority on reducing the use of coal.

Lu noted that many international investors have sought opportunities to collaborate with Taichung on wind power projects. Popular Taiwanese snacks, including bubble milk tea and suncake, have also helped the city rise to the international spotlight, she added.

Lu also offered condolences for the recent passing of Prince Philip. She said the people of Taichung were saddened by the news.