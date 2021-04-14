'Salmon Dream' in Taiwan changes name back after promotion

TAIPEI ( Taiwan News ) — "Salmon Dream," the China Medical University student from Taiwan known for changing his name to take advantage of an all-you-can-eat promotion, has reportedly changed his name back, per UDN.

A marketing gimmick by Japanese restaurant Shushiro brought international media attention to Taiwan last month, with 305 people rushing to change their names to something fishy to take advantage of a two-day free sushi promotion. The craze was dubbed the “Salmon Chaos.”

The frenzy ended after most of the "Salmoners" changed their names back, including the student who claimed to have used up his last legal name change and expressed remorse for the decision. In a departure from his eye-catching behavior, such as charging strangers NT$400 (US$14.05) to dine with him under his new moniker, he changed his name back without fanfare.

In Taiwan, individuals are legally allowed to change their names three times. The policy was taken advantage of by wheeler-dealers to get free food.

The authorities have urged against such conduct, which they say wastes administrative resources.

A total of 30 citizens changed their names from March 17-18 during the promotion, and 24 have now changed their names back. All remaining Salmoners have the right to revert theirs too, according to Tainan’s Bureau of Civil Affairs.