Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced on Wednesday (April 14) that starting April 21, it will be offering self-paid coronavirus shots to members of the public planning to travel abroad.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that in order to reduce the risks for those who need to go abroad and to advance epidemic prevention in Taiwan, 10,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to the public for a set of fees. Starting on April 21, the shot will be available at 31 designated hospitals to persons who must go abroad for business, work, education, or medical treatment.

The following is the scope of the self-paid vaccinations:

Eligible persons:

Those who need to travel abroad for business, work, education, and medical treatment. Other humanitarian needs will also be taken into consideration.

Vaccination venues:

A total of 31 hospitals specializing in COVID-19 vaccinations with travel medicine clinics (There is at least one in each county, including outlying island counties).

Conditions:

Self-paid vaccinations must be arranged by an appointment. Because the vaccine is delivered in two doses, it is necessary to coordinate with the hospital to arrange the vaccination times and locations.

The vaccines are distributed by the CECC to designated hospitals, and members of the public cannot select which brand of vaccine they will receive.

Fees:

The recipients must pay for the registration, examination, and injection fees charged by the hospital for the vaccination. However, the original cost of the vaccine itself will be waived.

The CECC reminds the public that even after completing their vaccine regimen, they should still follow the principles of epidemic prevention, such as washing hands frequently, wearing masks, and maintaining an appropriate social distance to reduce the risk of infection and ensure their own health.