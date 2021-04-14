Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

129 HK civil servants forced to retire for not pledging loyalty to government

Hong Kong's public officials required to swear allegiance to city government

  760
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/14 14:21
Chinese national flag (right) and Hong Kong flag flutter at Legislative Council in Hong Kong on April 13, 2021.

Chinese national flag (right) and Hong Kong flag flutter at Legislative Council in Hong Kong on April 13, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 129 civil servants in Hong Kong now face “forced retirement” for failing to sign a document swearing allegiance to the city's government following the implementation of the sweeping national security law last year.

The Hong Kong Civil Service Bureau (CSB) in January issued a notice asking the city’s 175,000 public officials to sign a document within four weeks. They are “obliged to uphold the Basic Law, bear allegiance to the government, and be dedicated in their duties,” the CSB said in a statement.

As of April 1, some 129 civil servants had “ignored, refused to sign, or declined to submit” the document, including 16 that work in law enforcement. Among them, 25 have resigned and one has been removed from their post for inappropriate conduct, wrote UDN.

The CSB demanded explanations from those who failed to comply, claiming the authorities are entitled to terminate their services in the interest of the public. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong government announced that the measure will be applied to contracted employees who work in government agencies, with more information to be announced next month.

A total of 26 civil servants in Hong Kong have been arrested for participating in anti-extradition protests between 2019 and 2020, CNA quoted Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip (聶德權) as saying.
Hong Kong
national security law
civil servants
anti-extradition bill

RELATED ARTICLES

Epoch Times printing plant in HK attacked by masked men
Epoch Times printing plant in HK attacked by masked men
2021/04/14 17:00
Journalist who confronted WHO official over Taiwan quits amid pro-China pressure
Journalist who confronted WHO official over Taiwan quits amid pro-China pressure
2021/04/13 13:00
Alleged Chinese spymaster and wife indicted for money laundering in Taiwan
Alleged Chinese spymaster and wife indicted for money laundering in Taiwan
2021/04/09 17:19
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai pleads guilty to illegal assembly charges
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai pleads guilty to illegal assembly charges
2021/04/07 13:36
Media figure Jimmy Lai convicted over 2019 protests in Hong Kong
Media figure Jimmy Lai convicted over 2019 protests in Hong Kong
2021/04/01 16:10

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA