Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan

Foodpanda driver journeys 286 km to deliver drinks on 3,422-m peak

  11423
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/14 16:28
Exhausted Food Panda driver makes it to Hehuanshan. (Facebook, 爆廢公社 photo)

Exhausted Food Panda driver makes it to Hehuanshan. (Facebook, 爆廢公社 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese netizens are getting a kick out of a fatigued Foodpanda delivery driver after he made an epic journey from Taipei to deliver beverages to the towering peak Hehuanshan.

At 6 a.m. on Tuesday (April 13), a Foodpanda driver uploaded photos on the Facebook page Baofei Commune (爆廢公社) of amazing night vistas from Hehuanshan and wrote that he had ridden from Taipei to Puli Township in Nantou County before turning north again to reach Hehuanshan. He claimed that his "customers" were friends who work on the mountain.

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda delivery box with starry sky in background. (Facebook, 爆廢公社 photo)

He stated that he had ridden 286 kilometers to reach his destination and had traversed the highest paved road in the country. The driver said that at the time the photos were taken, the temperature on the mountain was 2 degrees Celsius.

Hehuanshan straddles Nantou and Hualien counties and is part of the Taroko Gorge National Park. The elevation of the visitor center on the mountain is listed as 3,158 meters, while the height of the summit is 3,422 m.

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
View from Hehuanshan. (Facebook, 爆廢公社 photo)

Although the deliveryman looks completely exhausted in the photo, he wrote that he had enjoyed having the opportunity to capture photos of the spectacular scenery that night. Many netizens considered the man's "delivery" to be just an excuse to go sightseeing.

"I want to drive my scooter up a mountain. First, I call up my friends and ask if they're thirsty."

"You just like to wander around."

"Why don't you do a trip around the island while you're at it."

"Madness."

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Entrance to Taroko National Park. (Facebook, 爆廢公社 photo)

Others felt the "delivery" was worthwhile:

"Fantastic scenery, good friends."

"It's so beautiful. This trip was worthwhile."

"This starry sky is too invincible."

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Driver looking thoroughly exhausted. (Facebook, 爆廢公社 photo)
food delivery
food delivery drivers
food delivery service
delivery
Foodpanda
Hehuanshan

RELATED ARTICLES

Food delivery services in Taiwan surge due to COVID pandemic
Food delivery services in Taiwan surge due to COVID pandemic
2021/02/13 16:34
Taiwan to increase shipping rates for parcels and mail to US
Taiwan to increase shipping rates for parcels and mail to US
2021/02/04 17:41
Foodpanda secures approval to invest more in Taiwan
Foodpanda secures approval to invest more in Taiwan
2021/01/31 10:05
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
2021/01/11 11:26
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
2021/01/10 20:57

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA