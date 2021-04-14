Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan

Exhausted Food Panda driver makes it to Hehuanshan. (Facebook, 爆廢公社 photo) Exhausted Food Panda driver makes it to Hehuanshan. (Facebook, 爆廢公社 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese netizens are getting a kick out of a fatigued Foodpanda delivery driver after he made an epic journey from Taipei to deliver beverages to the towering peak Hehuanshan.

At 6 a.m. on Tuesday (April 13), a Foodpanda driver uploaded photos on the Facebook page Baofei Commune (爆廢公社) of amazing night vistas from Hehuanshan and wrote that he had ridden from Taipei to Puli Township in Nantou County before turning north again to reach Hehuanshan. He claimed that his "customers" were friends who work on the mountain.



Foodpanda delivery box with starry sky in background. (Facebook, 爆廢公社 photo)

He stated that he had ridden 286 kilometers to reach his destination and had traversed the highest paved road in the country. The driver said that at the time the photos were taken, the temperature on the mountain was 2 degrees Celsius.

Hehuanshan straddles Nantou and Hualien counties and is part of the Taroko Gorge National Park. The elevation of the visitor center on the mountain is listed as 3,158 meters, while the height of the summit is 3,422 m.



View from Hehuanshan. (Facebook, 爆廢公社 photo)

Although the deliveryman looks completely exhausted in the photo, he wrote that he had enjoyed having the opportunity to capture photos of the spectacular scenery that night. Many netizens considered the man's "delivery" to be just an excuse to go sightseeing.

"I want to drive my scooter up a mountain. First, I call up my friends and ask if they're thirsty."

"You just like to wander around."

"Why don't you do a trip around the island while you're at it."

"Madness."



Entrance to Taroko National Park. (Facebook, 爆廢公社 photo)

Others felt the "delivery" was worthwhile:

"Fantastic scenery, good friends."

"It's so beautiful. This trip was worthwhile."

"This starry sky is too invincible."



Driver looking thoroughly exhausted. (Facebook, 爆廢公社 photo)