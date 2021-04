Vatrano's power-play OT goal leads Panthers past Stars 3-2

Florida Panthers left wing Mason Marchment (19) and Dallas Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (2) trade punches during the second period of an NHL hockey... Florida Panthers left wing Mason Marchment (19) and Dallas Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (2) trade punches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle (3) celebrates a goal by defenseman Radko Gudas (7) against the Dallas Stars during the second period of an N... Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle (3) celebrates a goal by defenseman Radko Gudas (7) against the Dallas Stars during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and left wing Jamie Benn (14) celebrate a first-period goal by left wing Jason Robertson (21) against the Florid... Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and left wing Jamie Benn (14) celebrate a first-period goal by left wing Jason Robertson (21) against the Florida Panthers during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) fires a shot past Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) and defenseman Radko Gudas (7) to scor... Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) fires a shot past Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) and defenseman Radko Gudas (7) to score during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Dallas Stars defenseman Roman Polak (45) and goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) defend against Florida Panthers right wing Juho Lammikko (83) during the f... Dallas Stars defenseman Roman Polak (45) and goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) defend against Florida Panthers right wing Juho Lammikko (83) during the first period during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) and defenseman Markus Nutivaara (65) celebrate the first-period goal by Aleksander Barkov (16) agai... Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) and defenseman Markus Nutivaara (65) celebrate the first-period goal by Aleksander Barkov (16) against the Dallas Stars during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

DALLAS (AP) — Frank Vatrano scored a power-play goal with 1:51 left in overtime, and the Florida Panthers beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Aleksander Barkov and Radko Gudas scored in regulation, and Chris Driedger made 24 saves for the Panthers, who snapped a three-game losing streak and matched Tampa Bay and Carolina with 58 points atop the Central Division.

Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski scored, and Anton Khudobin stopped 28 shots for the Stars, who are seven points out of the division’s last playoff spot with 15 games to remaining after playing in last season’s Stanley Cup Final.

Vatrano scored his 14th of the season from near the right boards after Dallas’ Jamie Benn took a tripping penalty in the neutral zone.

Barkov opened the scoring from close range, slipping the puck through Khudobin’s pads at 11:50 of the first period for his team-high 18th goal of the season. Only 52 seconds later, Roberson tied the score by lifting the puck over Driedger from the low slot.

Gudas’ goal on a shot from the right point deflected off the stick of Dallas forward Rhett Gardner between the circles and caught the bottom of the crossbar 2:45 into the second period for the physical defenseman’s first goal since January 2020 with Washington.

Pavelski scored his team-high 16th, his first in 11 games, at 8:26 of the third period to tie the score at 2-2. About two minutes later, Driedger sprawled backward to make a stop with his stick on the goal line after a rebound caromed back off the skate of Panthers defenseman Anton Stralman.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Visit Tampa Bay on Thursday for the fifth of six straight road games.

Stars: Begin a two-game home series vs. Columbus on Thursday.

