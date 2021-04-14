Alexa
Bogdanovic, Capela lead Hawks past Raptors 107-103

By DICK SCANLON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/14 10:04
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and forward Nathan Knight (1) celebrate their win over the Toronto Raptors during an NBA basketball game Tuesda...
Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn (8) grabs the ball away from Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) and guard Brandon Goodwin (0) during the second...
Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) drives around Toronto Raptors guard Rodney Hood (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Ap...
Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) shoots in front of Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) shoots over Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday,...
Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) celebrates his shot at the buzzer during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors Tu...
Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) gets fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesd...

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Clint Capela added 19 points and 21 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Toronto Raptors 107-103 on Tuesday night for their seventh win in eight games.

Kevin Huerter had 14 of his 17 points in the first half for Atlanta, and Brandon Goodwin added 18 points.

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 30 points and rookie Malachi Flynn scored 22.

The Hawks played a second straight game without Trae Young after Young’s 42-point, nine-assist performance against Chicago on Friday night. Young has a left calf contusion.

Toronto played from behind all night, but a 3-pointer by Flynn brought the Raptors within eight with 6:20 left. Bogdanovich and Goodwin answered with 3s for Atlanta. The Raptors made it closer in the final 72 seconds with the help of three more 3-pointers by Flynn.

Atlanta led 66-54 after shooting 53% in the first half.

Siakam scored 21 points in the half and hit a baseline jumper with 0.6 seconds left — enough time for Solomon Hill to throw a full-court pass to Huerter, who laid it in at the horn.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Capela had his 36th double-double by halftime. ... F Danilo Gallinari sat out a second straight game with a sore right foot. ... G Tony Snell, whose jump shot at the buzzer beat the Raptors on March 11, is out with a sprained ankle.

Raptors: Went 6 of 30 from behind the arc before Flynn made four late in he game. ... G Fred VanVleet missed his sixth game with a left hip flexor. ... G Kyle Lowry (rest) did not play for the seventh time in eight games.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Milwaukee on Thursday night.

Raptors: Host San Antonio in Tampa on Wednesday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

