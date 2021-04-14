Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Two horses die in barn fire on Belmont Park backstretch

By Associated Press
2021/04/14 09:00
Two horses die in barn fire on Belmont Park backstretch

ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Racing Association said two horses died as the result of a fire Tuesday night on the backstretch at Belmont Park.

NYRA said it responded to a barn fire at 6:05 p.m. and that 58 of the 60 horses under the care of trainers Wayne Potts and Jeffrey Englehart were safely evacuated. Two of Potts’ horses died in the fire, according to NYRA, which reported no injuries to its employees or barn staff.

“The tragic loss of both horses will be deeply felt by the hard-working women and men of the New York racing community, who dedicate themselves to the sport and to the care of these equine athletes,” NYRA president and CEO Dave O’Rourke said. “That collective dedication and sense of community was on display this evening, when the heroic and selfless response of so many prevented further loss and saved the lives of dozens of horses.”

NYRA said the blaze was contained to one barn after the Elmont Fire Department extinguished the fire and contained the scene within minutes. The New York State Fire Marshall and Nassau County officials are investigating the cause of the fire, which was not immediately clear.

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA