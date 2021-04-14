Ex-US officials arriving in Taiwan amid China tensions

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A former U.S. senator and two ex-State Department officials will arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday at a time of tense relations with China, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said.

Chris Dodd, a Democratic senator from Connecticut from 1981 to 2011, is coming with two former deputy secretaries of state, James Steinberg from the Democratic Obama administration and Richard Armitage, who served under Republican President George W. Bush.

The ministry did not immediately provide any details of their visit or its purpose.

Taiwan is a self-governing island that is claimed by China. The U.S. has repeatedly expressed concern about Chinese military activity near Taiwan including frequent flights in and out of the area by military aircraft.