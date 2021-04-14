Alexa
Taiwan's Pegatron to build Tesla parts plant in Texas - report

By REUTERS
2021/04/14 12:00
A Pegatron facility in Pudong, Shanghai. (AP photo)

Taiwan’s Pegatron has chosen a site in El Paso, Texas, to build a plant that will provide components for Tesla Inc, Taiwanese newspaper the Commercial Times reported on Wednesday (April 14).

The company said that details of its overseas plant investments, including timing, location, and investment amounts, were still in the planning stages.

Pegatron said in November that it would set up a factory in the United States to be closer to its clients there.

Pegatron is best known as a key supplier for Apple Inc AAPLO, but it has said it sees electric vehicles as a major source of growth in coming years.
