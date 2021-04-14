Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Neymar calls PSG "home" amid contract extension talks

By MAURICIO SAVARESE , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/14 08:12
PSG's Neymar smiles during the Champions League, second leg, quarterfinal soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich at the Parc des P...

PSG's Neymar smiles during the Champions League, second leg, quarterfinal soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich at the Parc des P...

SAO PAULO (AP) — Striker Neymar called Paris Saint-Germain his “home" after the team's 1-0 defeat Tuesday against Bayern Munich, which was still enough for the French club to advance to the Champions League semifinal.

The Brazilian is currently negotiating a contract extension.

“I don't think this is even a topic anymore, I obviously feel very comfortable, at home at PSG,” Neymar told TNT Sports Brazil after the match at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. “I feel happier than before.”

Neymar's tone is very different from less than two years ago, when Barcelona officials were confident they would be able to bring the Brazilian back to Camp Nou.

The Brazilian forward became the most expensive player in the world when he moved from Barcelona to PSG for 222 million euros (about $250 million) in 2017. His first two seasons with the French champions were disappointing, with the star out of key matches due to injuries.

Now at age 29, the Brazilian has boosted his profile in Paris after great performances that took PSG to the last final of the Champions League, which ended in a 1-0 defeat against Bayern in Lisbon.

Neymar also talked about his raucous end-of-match celebration in front of Bayern's Joshua Kimmich.

“I wasn't celebrating to provoke him. I celebrated with Leo Paredes, he was in front of me," Neymar said. “It was fate that Kimmich was also there, he said his team is better and they would go through. As if he was secured in the semifinal."

PSG's semifinal opponent will be known on Wednesday. Manchester City won the first leg against Borussia Dortmund 2-1.

Neymar hit the post and the bar in three clear opportunities on Tuesday, which made him promise coach Mauricio Pochettino he will be sharper in the next stage.

“I owe him a goal, regardless of the good match I played,” the Brazilian said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA