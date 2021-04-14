Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Blue Jays OF Teoscar Hernández tests positive for virus.

By Associated Press
2021/04/14 06:05
Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez follows through on a ground ball that scored Cavan Biggio on an error by Texas Rangers shortstop Charlie Culberso...

Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez follows through on a ground ball that scored Cavan Biggio on an error by Texas Rangers shortstop Charlie Culberso...

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernández has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo announced the news before Tuesday night's game against the New York Yankees. The positive result was discovered during testing on Tuesday.

Hernández went on the injured list last Friday after he was exposed to someone with a positive coronavirus case outside of the team.

Montoyo said Hernández started experiencing symptoms on Monday night. He has been away from the team since last Thursday.

“He has been in isolation since Friday," Montoyo said. “He's going to have to stay out because of protocols for at least 10 days and that begins today."

Two other Toronto players missed time due to vaccination-related symptoms. A number of Blue Jays received shots last Thursday.

Left-hander Ryan Borucki had side effects, which included a fever and fatigue, and was sent home Friday. Left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. left after two innings in Friday night’s game with symptoms including nausea.

Both rejoined the team within a couple days.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA