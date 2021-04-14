Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Major League Baseball Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/14 05:41
Major League Baseball Leaders

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .500; Buxton, Minnesota, .481; Martinez, Boston, .472; Mullins, Baltimore, .459; Cruz, Minnesota, .444; Gurriel, Houston, .400; Trout, Los Angeles, .394; Vázquez, Boston, .382; Bogaerts, Boston, .375; Merrifield, Kansas City, .375.

RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 12; Altuve, Houston, 11; Eaton, Chicago, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Cruz, Minnesota, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Verdugo, Boston, 9; Lowrie, Oakland, 8; Vázquez, Boston, 8.

RBI_Martinez, Boston, 16; N.Lowe, Texas, 14; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Tucker, Houston, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 10; Devers, Boston, 10; Eaton, Chicago, 10; 6 tied at 9.

HITS_Martinez, Boston, 17; Mullins, Baltimore, 17; Mercedes, Chicago, 16; Gurriel, Houston, 14; Altuve, Houston, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 13; Correa, Houston, 13; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Vázquez, Boston, 13.

DOUBLES_Martinez, Boston, 7; Mullins, Baltimore, 5; Alvarez, Houston, 4; Brantley, Houston, 4; Buxton, Minnesota, 4; Grichuk, Toronto, 4; Kepler, Minnesota, 4; Robert, Chicago, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4; 16 tied at 3.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; Baddoo, Detroit, 1; Brantley, Houston, 1; Canha, Oakland, 1; W.Castro, Detroit, 1; Isbel, Kansas City, 1; Kepler, Minnesota, 1; Laureano, Oakland, 1; Margot, Tampa Bay, 1; McKenna, Baltimore, 1; Walsh, Los Angeles, 1; El.White, Texas, 1.

HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; Cruz, Minnesota, 4; Ramos, Detroit, 4; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 4; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; Devers, Boston, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; 9 tied at 3.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 7; 13 tied at 2.

PITCHING_Cole, New York, 2-0; Civale, Cleveland, 2-0; Matz, Toronto, 2-0; Berríos, Minnesota, 2-0; Pivetta, Boston, 2-0; J.Guerra, Los Angeles, 2-0; Petit, Oakland, 2-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 2-0; 10 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Lynn, Chicago, 0.00; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.46; Means, Baltimore, 0.77; Mize, Detroit, 0.82; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.39; Eovaldi, Boston, 1.46; Matz, Toronto, 1.46; Cole, New York, 1.47; Berríos, Minnesota, 1.54; Pineda, Minnesota, 1.64.

STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 29; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 29; Bieber, Cleveland, 24; Berríos, Minnesota, 20; Giolito, Chicago, 18; Cobb, Los Angeles, 17; Lynn, Chicago, 17; Bundy, Los Angeles, 16; Kikuchi, Seattle, 16; Luzardo, Oakland, 14.

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA