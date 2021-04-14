Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Rapinoe, Morgan score, US women beat France 2-0

By Associated Press
2021/04/14 05:17
United States' Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates after scoring on a penalty kick during the first half of an international friendly women's soccer match b...
United States' Megan Rapinoe scores on a penalty kick during the first half of an international friendly women's soccer match between the United State...
France's Eugenie Le Sommer controls the ball as United States' Julie Ertz (8) defends during an international friendly women's soccer match between th...
United States' Alex Morgan (13) and Rose Lavelle (16) celebrate after Morgan scored a goal against France during an international friendly women's soc...

United States' Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates after scoring on a penalty kick during the first half of an international friendly women's soccer match b...

United States' Megan Rapinoe scores on a penalty kick during the first half of an international friendly women's soccer match between the United State...

France's Eugenie Le Sommer controls the ball as United States' Julie Ertz (8) defends during an international friendly women's soccer match between th...

United States' Alex Morgan (13) and Rose Lavelle (16) celebrate after Morgan scored a goal against France during an international friendly women's soc...

LE HAVRE, France (AP) — Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan scored and the U.S. women's national team beat France 2-0 in an exhibition on Tuesday.

The United States extended its unbeaten streak to 39 games, dating to January 2019 when the Americans fell to France 3-1.

Rapinoe scored on a penalty kick in the fifth minute. She leads the team with seven goals in seven matches this year.

Morgan made it 2-0 with her 109th career goal in the 19th minute.

Rapinoe scored twice against the French in a 2-1 quarterfinal victory at the 2019 World Cup, and the United States went on to win its second straight title in the tournament. France had not lost a match since then.

France was missing some of its top players, including Wendie Renard, Amandine Henry and Dephine Cascario, because of a coronavirus outbreak on that trio's club team, Lyon.

The Americans were coming off a 1-1 draw against Sweden on Saturday in Stockholm that snapped a 16-game winning streak. The United States, the top-ranked team in the world, is preparing for the Olympics in Tokyo.

France beat England 3-1 on Friday. The third-ranked French did not qualify for the Olympics.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA