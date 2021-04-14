Rapinoe, Morgan score, US women beat France 2-0

United States' Alex Morgan (13) and Rose Lavelle (16) celebrate after Morgan scored a goal against France during an international friendly women's soc... United States' Alex Morgan (13) and Rose Lavelle (16) celebrate after Morgan scored a goal against France during an international friendly women's soccer match between the United States and France in Le Havre, France, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

France's Eugenie Le Sommer controls the ball as United States' Julie Ertz (8) defends during an international friendly women's soccer match between th... France's Eugenie Le Sommer controls the ball as United States' Julie Ertz (8) defends during an international friendly women's soccer match between the United States and France in Le Havre, France, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

United States' Megan Rapinoe scores on a penalty kick during the first half of an international friendly women's soccer match between the United State... United States' Megan Rapinoe scores on a penalty kick during the first half of an international friendly women's soccer match between the United States and France in Le Havre, France, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

United States' Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates after scoring on a penalty kick during the first half of an international friendly women's soccer match b... United States' Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates after scoring on a penalty kick during the first half of an international friendly women's soccer match between the United States and France in Le Havre, France, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

LE HAVRE, France (AP) — Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan scored and the U.S. women's national team beat France 2-0 in an exhibition on Tuesday.

The United States extended its unbeaten streak to 39 games, dating to January 2019 when the Americans fell to France 3-1.

Rapinoe scored on a penalty kick in the fifth minute. She leads the team with seven goals in seven matches this year.

Morgan made it 2-0 with her 109th career goal in the 19th minute.

Rapinoe scored twice against the French in a 2-1 quarterfinal victory at the 2019 World Cup, and the United States went on to win its second straight title in the tournament. France had not lost a match since then.

France was missing some of its top players, including Wendie Renard, Amandine Henry and Dephine Cascario, because of a coronavirus outbreak on that trio's club team, Lyon.

The Americans were coming off a 1-1 draw against Sweden on Saturday in Stockholm that snapped a 16-game winning streak. The United States, the top-ranked team in the world, is preparing for the Olympics in Tokyo.

France beat England 3-1 on Friday. The third-ranked French did not qualify for the Olympics.

