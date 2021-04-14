Alexa
Danaher, Novocure rise; Amarin, American Airlines fall

By Associated Press
2021/04/14 04:28
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

TransDigm Group Inc., down $5.31 to $618.33.

The aircraft parts maker is selling its Technical Airborne Components business to Searchlight Capital Partners.

Fastenal Co., down 73 cents to $49.98.

The distributor of nuts, bolts and screws told investors that it is seeing rising pressure on costs.

Danaher Corp., up $8 to $242.84.

The industrial and medical device maker gave investors an encouraging first-quarter revenue update.

Amarin Corp., down 76 cents $5.08.

The biopharmaceutical company said CEO John F. Thero is retiring and will be replaced by Karim Mikhail.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. down $6.74 to $77.86.

The bank is buying Mackinac Financial for about $250 million in cash and stock.

NovoCure Ltd., up $65.45 to $197.33.

The cancer treatment developer gave investors an encouraging update on its potential lung cancer drug.

American Airlines Group Inc., down 35 cents $22.56.

Airlines and other travel-related companies slipped over concerns that COVID-19 vaccine distribution could slow.

Johnson & Johnson, down $2.16 to $159.48.

U.S. health authorities recommended a “pause” in administration of the company’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:26 GMT+08:00

