How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/14 04:21
Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Tuesday as gains from a handful of Big Tech companies were tempered by weakness elsewhere in the market.

Treasury yields fell, which hurt banks but helped tech companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%, notching another record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.1%. Among major tech stocks, Apple gained 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson fell 1.3% after U.S. regulators recommended a pause in using its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of possibly dangerous blood clots.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 13.60 points, or 0.3%, to 4,141.59.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.13 points, or 0.2%, to 33,677.27.

The Nasdaq rose 146.10 points, or 1.1%, to 13,996.10.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.86 points, or 0.2% to 2,228.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 12.79 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 123.33 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 95.91 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 14.55 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 385.52 points, or 10.3%.

The Dow is up 3,070.79 points, or 10%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,107.82 points, or 8.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 254.07 points, or 12.9%.

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:26 GMT+08:00

