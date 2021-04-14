Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

US-born aide to Ortega dies in Nicaragua

By Associated Press
2021/04/14 03:36
FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2015 file photo, Nicaragua's Private Secretary Minister for National Policies Dr. Paul Oquist Kelley speaks during an interview...

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2015 file photo, Nicaragua's Private Secretary Minister for National Policies Dr. Paul Oquist Kelley speaks during an interview...

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Paul Oquist, a U.S.-born academic who became a close adviser to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and drew U.S. financial sanctions has died in the Central American nation of undisclosed causes, the president's office said on Tuesday.

Oquist, who was born in 1943, had served in a variety of administrative positions under Ortega's Sandinista governments during the 1980s and again after he returned to power in 2007. During the 1990s, he had worked in a series of U.N. posts.

Oquist most recently was a political adviser and in charge of the stalled, Chinese-financed project to build a canal across Nicaragua to rival the Panama Canal. He also published a book last year on the global environment, titled “Equilibra."

Born in Oak Park, Illinois, he attended schools in the Los Angeles area and graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles, in 1965. He later studied in Santiago, Chile, obtained a doctorate in political science from the University of California, Berkeley, and spent time teaching in Colombia — the subject of his doctoral thesis.

His public defense of the Ortega government's crackdown on opponents earned him the hostility of the Trump administration, which last year included him on a list of more than two dozen Nicaraguan officials subject to financial sanctions.

He was married to a Nicaraguan and was naturalized in the Central American country.

“Paul Oquist Kelly served the people, the families, all Nicaraguans with love, faithfulness, commitment and untiring bravery," Ortega and first lady Rosario Murillo said in a message announcing his death.

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA