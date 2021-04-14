Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Shooting occurs near Maryland State Police barracks

By Associated Press
2021/04/14 03:23
Shooting occurs near Maryland State Police barracks

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (AP) — A trooper was involved in a shooting near a Maryland State Police barracks Tuesday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred after the trooper responded to a call about a person who was possibly armed with a gun near the State Police barracks in Leonardtown, authorities said in a tweet.

Maryland State Police didn’t immediately release additional information, including whether anybody was injured in the shooting.

St. Mary's County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Julie L. Yingling referred all questions about the shooting to the State Police.

Leonardtown is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Washington.

___

The spelling of St. Mary’s County has been corrected.

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA