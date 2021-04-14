Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Czechs reject mandatory quotas on local food in stores

By Associated Press
2021/04/14 03:11
People walk out of a grocery store in Ceska Lipa, Czech Republic, Thursday, March 18, 2021. The upper house of the Czech Parliament, the Senate, rejec...

People walk out of a grocery store in Ceska Lipa, Czech Republic, Thursday, March 18, 2021. The upper house of the Czech Parliament, the Senate, rejec...

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech lawmakers have rejected a proposed bill to reduce dependency on food imports by imposing a quota of locally-produced food to be sold in supermarkets.

Lawmakers in the upper house, or the Senate, dismissed the bill last month. It would have required that the percentage of Czech food sold in stores bigger than 400 sq. meters would be a minimum 55% in 2022 and rise to at least 73% in 2028.

The lower house had originally approved the controversial requirement in January but on Tuesday accepted the upper house's veto.

The bill was drafted by the opposition populist Freedom and Direct Democracy party, which had pushed it through the lower house with the help from the ruling coalition of Prime Minister Andrej Babis and the opposition Communists.

Proponents of the bill argued that the pandemic showed it's important for the country to be self-sufficient in food production and the move would boost local agriculture, applying to 120 foods, including pork, beef, milk, honey and vegetables produced in the Czech Republic.

But eight other European Union countries and the bloc’s executive body strongly criticized the bill, saying it would break EU rules by discriminating against imported products.

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA