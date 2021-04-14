Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Canadian Hockey League cancels Memorial Cup

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/14 01:29
The Latest: Canadian Hockey League cancels Memorial Cup

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Canadian Hockey League has canceled the 2021 Memorial Cup due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

CHL President Dan MacKenzie said Tuesday the decision was made based on "limitations on travel, border restrictions, and quarantining requirements that would make it impossible to produce league champions.”

The decision was made with the approval of the CHL's three member leagues, the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The Memorial Cup is an annual round-robin event and the coveted prize of Canadian junior hockey. It features 60 teams from Canada and four U.S. states.

The dates and location of the 2022 Memorial Cup will be announced at a later date.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA