Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Manager: Men rape 3 at orphanage in Haiti, kill guard

By EVENS SANON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/14 00:45
Manager: Men rape 3 at orphanage in Haiti, kill guard

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — More than a dozen men broke into an orphanage in Haiti’s capital, killed the security guard and then raped two girls and a woman, the manager told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late Sunday at the Chanje Lakay orphanage in Port-au-Prince, manager Brayann Clerge said.

“The kids are traumatized,” he said.

Clerge said the men raped two orphan girls, ages 13 and 14, and a 27-year-old woman who works at the orphanage. He added that the 46-year-old guard who was killed was a father of six.

Before leaving, Clerge said, the men stole his wedding ring, a television and more than $1,500 in cash and also beat him and his wife.

No one has been arrested, and police did not immediately return a call for comment.

Arielle-Jeanty Villedrouin, director general for Haiti's Institute for Social Welfare, said the orphanage has not been certified yet and that officials were en route to to investigate what occurred.

The orphanage has been operating for eight years and serves 36 boys and girls aged 4 to 18, according to Clerge, who said the orphans have been temporarily relocated for security reasons.

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA