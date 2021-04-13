Alexa
Madrid's Sergio Ramos tests positive for the coronavirus

By Associated Press
2021/04/13 23:21
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said on Tuesday.

Ramos had already been ruled out of Wednesday's second leg against Liverpool in the Champions League quarterfinals because of a muscle injury.

Madrid's other starting central defender, Raphael Varane, also won't play in England because of a positive test. He also missed last week's first leg, which Madrid won 3-1.

Other Madrid absences on Wednesday include Lucas Vázquez, who hurt his knee at the weekend clásico against Barcelona, and Eden Hazard, who is yet to regain his fitness following a series of injuries.

Madrid, a 13-time European champion, has won six games in a row in all competitions and is unbeaten in 13 consecutive matches.

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:19 GMT+08:00

