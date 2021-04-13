Alexa
Red Sox-Twins series to begin; Wednesday doubleheader added

By Associated Press
2021/04/13 23:08
The scoreboard at Target Field explains the postponement of the baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox, Monday, April 12, 2021, ...

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have rescheduled their postponed game with the Boston Red Sox as part a straight, seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Twins called off the series opener on Monday, a day after a fatal police shooting of a Black man in a nearby suburb, out of sensitivity to the situation and precaution for safety.

The games on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons remained on schedule. The Monday game was tacked on to Wednesday's, to begin about 30 minutes after completion of the first game. Per a Major League Baseball rule enacted in 2020 during the pandemic-shortened season, the doubleheader will consist of seven-inning games.

Fans with tickets to the Wednesday game will receive admission to both games. Ticket-holders for the Monday game will receive credit toward a future game ticket plus two free tickets to a future weekday game.

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:19 GMT+08:00

