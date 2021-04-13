Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

MLB hires Brian Stedman from pro wrestling to head strategy

By Associated Press
2021/04/13 22:42
MLB hires Brian Stedman from pro wrestling to head strategy

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball reached into professional wrestling, hiring Brian Stedman as executive vice president of strategy and development.

Stedman, 44, spent more than seven years at World Wrestling Entertainment, starting in 2013 as vice president of strategic planning for the international division. The following year he became senior vice president for international strategy and operations, and he was promoted in 2016 to executive vice president of global strategy, where he oversaw corporate strategy, internal consulting, data analytics and corporate development.

MLB announced his hiring Thursday. Stedman will report to Chris Marinak, chief operations and strategy officer, and will head a new strategy and development department tasked with working with MLB departments, teams and partners to create a strategic vision in marketing, media, ticketing and international.

A graduate of Hamilton College, Stedman has an MBA from Dartmouth. He also worked in corporate strategy at CA Technologies and the Boston office of L.E.K. Consulting.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA