Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Galloni becomes first woman as Reuters editor-in-chief

By Associated Press
2021/04/13 22:46
Galloni becomes first woman as Reuters editor-in-chief

NEW YORK (AP) — The Reuters news service has promoted Alessandra Galloni to be its new editor-in-chief, making her the first woman to take that role in the company's 170-year history.

The London-based Galloni will replace Stephen Adler, who has been the newsroom's leader for the past decade and announced that he will be retiring at the end of the month.

Galloni has been Reuters' global managing editor since 2015, coming to the company two years before that after working for 13 years at the Wall Street Journal.

Reuters employs some 2,500 journalists in 200 locations around the world. Part of the larger Thomson Reuters Corp., it competes with other news services like The Associated Press and Bloomberg News.

Michael Friedenberg, Reuters president, said that Galloni “has driven innovation, speed and quality throughout our newsgathering organization since becoming global managing editor.”

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA