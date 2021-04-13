Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/13 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 6 3 .667 _
New York 5 5 .500
Tampa Bay 5 5 .500
Baltimore 4 5 .444 2
Toronto 4 6 .400
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 5 4 .556 _
Minnesota 5 4 .556 _
Chicago 5 5 .500 ½
Kansas City 4 4 .500 ½
Detroit 4 6 .400
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 7 3 .700 _
Houston 6 4 .600 1
Seattle 5 4 .556
Oakland 4 7 .364
Texas 3 7 .300 4

___

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay 1, Texas 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 1

Detroit 6, Houston 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 3

L.A. Angels 10, Kansas City 3

Oakland 9, Arizona 5

Boston at Minnesota, ppd.

Seattle at Baltimore, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 0-1), 1:07 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 1-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

