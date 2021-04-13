American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|New York
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|Baltimore
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Toronto
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|5
|4
|.556
|_
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|.556
|_
|Chicago
|5
|5
|.500
|½
|Kansas City
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Detroit
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|7
|3
|.700
|_
|Houston
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Seattle
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Oakland
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Texas
|3
|7
|.300
|4
___
Tampa Bay 1, Texas 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 1
Detroit 6, Houston 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 3
L.A. Angels 10, Kansas City 3
Oakland 9, Arizona 5
Boston at Minnesota, ppd.
Seattle at Baltimore, ppd.
Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 0-1), 1:07 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 1-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Arihara 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.