ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|47
|31
|14
|0
|2
|64
|167
|125
|Indy
|46
|27
|15
|4
|0
|58
|138
|129
|South Carolina
|44
|20
|13
|7
|4
|51
|127
|136
|Orlando
|45
|24
|17
|3
|1
|52
|133
|135
|Greenville
|48
|21
|15
|9
|3
|54
|139
|148
|Jacksonville
|43
|19
|18
|3
|3
|44
|114
|126
|Wheeling
|43
|14
|23
|5
|1
|34
|128
|150
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|44
|28
|13
|2
|1
|59
|149
|123
|Wichita
|47
|29
|13
|4
|1
|63
|138
|119
|Fort Wayne
|27
|16
|7
|3
|1
|36
|90
|72
|Utah
|46
|20
|16
|4
|6
|50
|131
|149
|Rapid City
|47
|22
|21
|3
|1
|48
|139
|152
|Tulsa
|48
|21
|21
|4
|2
|48
|107
|130
|Kansas City
|47
|19
|20
|6
|2
|46
|129
|135
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.