SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 30 23 4 2 1 49 95 58 Knoxville 35 21 11 2 1 45 107 83 Huntsville 30 15 14 1 0 31 87 93 Pensacola 30 12 14 2 2 28 84 88 Birmingham 31 7 18 6 0 20 67 118

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.