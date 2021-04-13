THROUGH APRIL 12
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal, WAS
|44
|481
|305
|1364
|31.0
|Curry, GS
|46
|459
|257
|1399
|30.4
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|45
|468
|307
|1294
|28.8
|Lillard, POR
|51
|451
|355
|1464
|28.7
|Doncic, DAL
|48
|488
|252
|1371
|28.6
|Irving, BKN
|38
|404
|136
|1050
|27.6
|LaVine, CHI
|52
|510
|232
|1428
|27.5
|Williamson, NO
|49
|504
|298
|1315
|26.8
|Mitchell, UTA
|51
|464
|258
|1357
|26.6
|Jokic, DEN
|54
|557
|223
|1413
|26.2
|Leonard, LAC
|45
|425
|230
|1168
|26.0
|Booker, PHO
|49
|466
|240
|1274
|26.0
|Tatum, BOS
|48
|449
|199
|1235
|25.7
|James, LAL
|41
|388
|168
|1042
|25.4
|Young, ATL
|50
|388
|378
|1271
|25.4
|Harden, BKN
|42
|334
|275
|1060
|25.2
|Fox, SAC
|53
|480
|268
|1327
|25.0
|Brown, BOS
|50
|457
|163
|1213
|24.3
|Sexton, CLE
|45
|397
|221
|1085
|24.1
|Vucevic, CHI
|54
|525
|110
|1298
|24.0
___
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Gobert, UTA
|295
|444
|.664
|Holmes, SAC
|297
|463
|.641
|Allen, CLE
|209
|330
|.633
|Poeltl, SA
|192
|305
|.630
|Lopez, WAS
|195
|312
|.625
|Harrell, LAL
|314
|506
|.621
|Williamson, NO
|504
|813
|.620
|Ayton, PHO
|343
|556
|.617
|Kanter, POR
|270
|445
|.607
|Plumlee, DET
|208
|345
|.603
___
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Capela, ATL
|47
|219
|443
|662
|14.1
|Gobert, UTA
|54
|181
|541
|722
|13.4
|Valanciunas, MEM
|47
|198
|399
|597
|12.7
|Kanter, POR
|53
|231
|399
|630
|11.9
|Sabonis, IND
|49
|127
|435
|562
|11.5
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|45
|80
|432
|512
|11.4
|Vucevic, CHI
|54
|108
|506
|614
|11.4
|Jokic, DEN
|54
|154
|435
|589
|10.9
|Ayton, PHO
|53
|173
|396
|569
|10.7
|Westbrook, WAS
|46
|75
|417
|492
|10.7
___
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Harden, BKN
|42
|457
|10.9
|Westbrook, WAS
|46
|499
|10.8
|Young, ATL
|50
|475
|9.5
|Jokic, DEN
|54
|475
|8.8
|Paul, PHO
|52
|453
|8.7
|Doncic, DAL
|48
|411
|8.6
|Green, GS
|46
|386
|8.4
|James, LAL
|41
|323
|7.9
|Lillard, POR
|51
|388
|7.6
|Morant, MEM
|44
|326
|7.4