NBA Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/13 22:01
THROUGH APRIL 12

Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Beal, WAS 44 481 305 1364 31.0
Curry, GS 46 459 257 1399 30.4
Antetokounmpo, MIL 45 468 307 1294 28.8
Lillard, POR 51 451 355 1464 28.7
Doncic, DAL 48 488 252 1371 28.6
Irving, BKN 38 404 136 1050 27.6
LaVine, CHI 52 510 232 1428 27.5
Williamson, NO 49 504 298 1315 26.8
Mitchell, UTA 51 464 258 1357 26.6
Jokic, DEN 54 557 223 1413 26.2
Leonard, LAC 45 425 230 1168 26.0
Booker, PHO 49 466 240 1274 26.0
Tatum, BOS 48 449 199 1235 25.7
James, LAL 41 388 168 1042 25.4
Young, ATL 50 388 378 1271 25.4
Harden, BKN 42 334 275 1060 25.2
Fox, SAC 53 480 268 1327 25.0
Brown, BOS 50 457 163 1213 24.3
Sexton, CLE 45 397 221 1085 24.1
Vucevic, CHI 54 525 110 1298 24.0

___

FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Gobert, UTA 295 444 .664
Holmes, SAC 297 463 .641
Allen, CLE 209 330 .633
Poeltl, SA 192 305 .630
Lopez, WAS 195 312 .625
Harrell, LAL 314 506 .621
Williamson, NO 504 813 .620
Ayton, PHO 343 556 .617
Kanter, POR 270 445 .607
Plumlee, DET 208 345 .603

___

Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Capela, ATL 47 219 443 662 14.1
Gobert, UTA 54 181 541 722 13.4
Valanciunas, MEM 47 198 399 597 12.7
Kanter, POR 53 231 399 630 11.9
Sabonis, IND 49 127 435 562 11.5
Antetokounmpo, MIL 45 80 432 512 11.4
Vucevic, CHI 54 108 506 614 11.4
Jokic, DEN 54 154 435 589 10.9
Ayton, PHO 53 173 396 569 10.7
Westbrook, WAS 46 75 417 492 10.7

___

Assists
G AST AVG
Harden, BKN 42 457 10.9
Westbrook, WAS 46 499 10.8
Young, ATL 50 475 9.5
Jokic, DEN 54 475 8.8
Paul, PHO 52 453 8.7
Doncic, DAL 48 411 8.6
Green, GS 46 386 8.4
James, LAL 41 323 7.9
Lillard, POR 51 388 7.6
Morant, MEM 44 326 7.4

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:14 GMT+08:00

