By Associated Press
2021/04/13 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, April 13, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;90;79;Mostly cloudy;89;80;SW;10;78%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;101;79;Partly sunny and hot;100;79;ENE;6;26%;1%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;63;41;Mostly sunny;69;46;NW;4;45%;2%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;62;53;Breezy in the p.m.;64;52;E;12;76%;72%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, chilly;48;31;A shower in places;47;34;N;9;67%;51%;4

Anchorage, United States;Rain and snow shower;42;33;Rain and snow;43;34;SSW;9;71%;87%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouding up;81;55;Partly sunny;80;57;ESE;8;25%;1%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;52;25;Abundant sunshine;56;26;NE;5;52%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Thickening clouds;82;66;Clouds and sun;86;71;ESE;4;62%;67%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;69;51;Partly sunny;70;49;SW;7;45%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;71;59;Brief a.m. showers;65;58;SSW;9;78%;79%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;83;56;Hazy sun and breezy;80;56;WNW;15;23%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;73;A couple of t-storms;91;73;SE;4;84%;77%;4

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;91;71;A t-storm around;90;70;SSE;4;53%;65%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A thunderstorm;95;81;A t-storm in spots;91;78;S;8;70%;57%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;58;50;Partly sunny;58;49;E;10;67%;30%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny, but cool;63;41;Sunny and pleasant;72;50;SSW;9;12%;0%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler;49;37;Showers around, cold;44;36;W;11;80%;84%;1

Berlin, Germany;Chilly with some sun;49;32;Spotty showers;48;34;NNE;9;58%;62%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;70;50;A shower in the p.m.;69;50;SE;5;65%;82%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;83;61;Mostly cloudy;83;63;ESE;7;49%;15%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Snow and rain;41;37;Winds subsiding;46;35;NNW;18;61%;55%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and some clouds;50;30;A morning shower;48;32;NNE;5;60%;48%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;71;46;Spotty showers;52;38;WSW;10;84%;83%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Afternoon showers;43;30;Rain and drizzle;45;30;NW;9;74%;72%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;75;59;Mostly sunny, nice;75;64;NE;7;71%;4%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;81;63;A t-storm around;80;64;NNE;7;54%;71%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, milder;69;44;Partly sunny;64;42;NNW;7;32%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Clouding up;76;57;Sunny and pleasant;81;59;ENE;11;29%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun;80;63;Sunny and pleasant;74;61;SSE;9;71%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;80;68;A t-storm around;78;66;S;3;70%;65%;11

Chennai, India;Some brightening;91;80;Partial sunshine;93;80;S;7;68%;55%;12

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;55;38;Periods of sun;47;39;WNW;9;54%;55%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;SSE;5;75%;67%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;49;31;Partly sunny;48;31;ENE;8;64%;5%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;79;69;Hazy sun;79;68;N;13;65%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A strong t-storm;76;59;A shower or two;70;57;NE;9;69%;82%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Couple of t-storms;84;74;A t-storm in spots;83;75;SSW;10;89%;57%;3

Delhi, India;Hot with hazy sun;102;75;Hazy sun and warm;102;75;NNW;8;20%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Rain and snow shower;48;32;Mostly cloudy;49;39;N;7;73%;60%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun, less humid;95;77;Hotter;104;78;SSW;10;37%;2%;11

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. shower;94;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;71;SSE;4;66%;56%;11

Dublin, Ireland;An afternoon shower;51;35;Partly sunny;52;36;ESE;7;75%;10%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain, mainly early;65;54;A shower in the p.m.;73;54;N;9;36%;55%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy this morning;66;60;Rain tapering off;62;58;E;19;79%;95%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;82;74;A t-storm around;82;75;SE;10;89%;55%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;77;55;Sunny and pleasant;81;54;E;8;33%;3%;9

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;86;69;Mostly sunny, nice;87;66;E;12;48%;0%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy and cooler;48;31;Spotty showers;46;29;NNW;9;68%;59%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;92;79;S;6;66%;84%;11

Hong Kong, China;More sun than clouds;84;72;A p.m. shower or two;80;71;E;11;81%;91%;4

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;81;69;Breezy in the p.m.;81;69;NE;13;51%;26%;11

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;96;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;67;ENE;5;59%;84%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with some sun;92;66;Partly sunny, warm;93;71;N;10;26%;6%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;60;48;Nice with sunshine;66;44;NNW;10;67%;42%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;91;76;A thunderstorm;90;76;SSW;6;71%;78%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;89;73;Nice with some sun;90;75;N;12;46%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;82;58;Mostly sunny;82;59;NNW;5;31%;3%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Some sun, pleasant;71;46;A p.m. t-storm;71;47;N;6;40%;86%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Brilliant sunshine;92;75;Breezy in the p.m.;91;77;WSW;13;51%;1%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;An afternoon shower;82;55;Hazy sun;86;57;WSW;6;34%;0%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;97;72;Mostly sunny;98;75;N;13;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and drizzle;55;47;Spotty showers;64;44;NNE;7;53%;69%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;89;77;Mostly sunny;88;72;NNE;8;57%;25%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;93;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;SE;6;70%;57%;11

Kolkata, India;Warm with sunshine;101;82;Mostly sunny and hot;102;82;SSW;9;40%;0%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;A thunderstorm;89;76;NNW;3;80%;76%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Windy this morning;55;37;A shower;54;36;NNE;6;72%;74%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;91;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;SSW;7;74%;56%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;71;64;Clouds and sun;71;65;SSE;8;75%;41%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Inc. clouds;67;58;Showers;68;58;N;7;83%;95%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;54;36;Cool with some sun;51;32;ENE;7;54%;11%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds may break;66;55;Low clouds breaking;64;52;SW;7;53%;15%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;89;79;A thunderstorm;90;77;SSW;7;74%;82%;9

Madrid, Spain;Cloudy;56;48;Periods of sun;67;49;ESE;4;69%;44%;6

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;89;81;A passing shower;90;81;WSW;5;67%;86%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;86;76;A morning t-storm;85;76;E;5;82%;79%;3

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the a.m.;91;79;Partly sunny;94;79;E;6;55%;35%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Becoming very windy;71;60;Breezy in the a.m.;70;53;W;12;53%;27%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;78;55;Partly sunny;76;54;N;6;35%;35%;13

Miami, United States;Sunny and less humid;84;72;Sunny and pleasant;80;71;ESE;10;58%;5%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and warm;66;43;Occasional rain;53;44;ENE;7;83%;88%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;92;80;Mostly sunny;92;80;SE;8;59%;9%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;71;56;Sunny and nice;73;62;NE;7;67%;15%;4

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, mild;62;42;Lots of sun, mild;63;43;NE;3;44%;62%;6

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;72;53;High clouds and warm;71;45;SE;8;47%;20%;2

Mumbai, India;Very warm;96;83;Mostly sunny;96;82;WSW;7;55%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;79;60;A stray t-shower;75;61;NNE;6;72%;66%;9

New York, United States;Milder with clearing;62;49;Inc. clouds;65;50;S;7;52%;73%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;69;45;Mostly sunny, nice;73;49;NW;7;43%;4%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, mild;48;31;Breezy in the p.m.;48;33;W;12;72%;31%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;70;59;Cooler in the p.m.;68;45;N;9;51%;6%;9

Oslo, Norway;Not as cold;41;26;Mostly sunny;47;25;N;5;49%;9%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy, mild;62;43;Partly sunny, mild;62;42;ESE;9;48%;68%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;82;74;A shower in the p.m.;82;76;WNW;6;79%;74%;9

Panama City, Panama;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;NW;7;78%;75%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A thunderstorm;86;75;A t-storm in spots;87;75;E;7;82%;68%;7

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;52;33;Mostly sunny;53;34;NNE;8;51%;3%;5

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;72;52;Sunshine, pleasant;70;55;SE;8;61%;4%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rain, a thunderstorm;96;81;A t-storm in spots;92;81;SSW;6;71%;66%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;90;70;A shower in spots;89;73;SE;11;65%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;91;71;Partly sunny;91;68;ESE;7;50%;3%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Chilly with rain;44;34;Mostly cloudy;46;32;WNW;9;51%;56%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine and breezy;59;28;Plenty of sun;58;32;S;9;47%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A passing shower;71;51;Cloudy, p.m. rain;68;52;SW;7;64%;86%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;73;59;A couple of showers;70;57;WSW;7;84%;78%;8

Recife, Brazil;A thunderstorm;84;73;Showers;84;73;SE;7;80%;87%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds may break;46;38;Clearing, a shower;46;42;SE;9;85%;90%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cooler;44;32;A little rain;43;36;N;7;74%;66%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm, cooler;79;71;Partly sunny, nice;80;68;E;6;61%;6%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hot;99;72;Hazy sunshine;93;73;NNE;9;23%;4%;11

Rome, Italy;Occasional rain;59;38;Plenty of sun;58;40;N;6;54%;8%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler;56;35;Cooler;45;32;N;7;73%;9%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;62;49;Breezy in the p.m.;63;49;WSW;13;58%;2%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;68;A shower and t-storm;80;67;ENE;11;73%;80%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;84;73;Clouds and sun, nice;84;73;N;8;72%;26%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;65;A p.m. t-storm;77;65;NW;5;88%;78%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;An afternoon shower;81;55;A shower in the p.m.;82;58;E;6;27%;59%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;82;48;Nice with sunshine;76;49;SW;4;48%;2%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;88;72;Periods of sun;88;68;N;13;62%;26%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Occasional rain;65;53;Downpours;72;55;WSW;5;77%;95%;3

Seattle, United States;Windy this afternoon;60;42;Plenty of sun;63;41;NNE;8;47%;2%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;58;39;Plenty of sunshine;55;39;SW;8;43%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;68;54;Cloudy;63;52;ESE;9;41%;7%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Showers, mainly late;90;78;Afternoon showers;91;78;E;5;72%;99%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler;57;43;Spotty showers;50;35;WNW;11;69%;66%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;84;75;Showers, mainly late;85;75;N;2;73%;93%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;47;29;Plenty of sun;47;31;N;8;49%;5%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;73;56;Mostly sunny;82;58;W;10;44%;1%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. shower or two;82;69;Rain and drizzle;73;65;ENE;11;81%;72%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of showers;45;34;Spotty showers;44;35;N;8;66%;60%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;71;52;Mostly sunny;76;54;ENE;6;35%;3%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;A shower and t-storm;57;45;Rain and drizzle;62;42;NW;13;66%;58%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;82;62;Mostly sunny, nice;78;61;ESE;9;17%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;69;52;Sunny and delightful;75;57;NNE;8;43%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Clearing;66;49;Showers;54;45;ESE;6;68%;74%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Winds subsiding;62;61;Warmer with rain;72;48;NE;11;67%;97%;3

Toronto, Canada;An afternoon shower;51;42;Clouds and sun;53;41;N;7;68%;44%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler;66;55;Partly sunny, cool;65;58;E;5;59%;1%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Winds subsiding;67;48;Clouds and sun;66;55;E;6;52%;59%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Abundant sunshine;45;19;Breezy in the p.m.;47;15;N;10;52%;81%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and nice;62;40;Plenty of sunshine;64;44;NNE;5;31%;0%;5

Vienna, Austria;A bit of p.m. snow;40;37;Mostly cloudy;48;37;WNW;11;49%;41%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Hot;96;76;Very hot;97;76;NNE;5;55%;65%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and cooler;46;33;A little rain;42;38;NNE;11;85%;81%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain/snow showers;44;36;Spotty showers;42;35;NNW;11;73%;86%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;61;58;A shower in the a.m.;63;53;NNW;10;71%;56%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;100;79;Partly sunny, warm;98;78;WSW;7;52%;35%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;60;39;Decreasing clouds;57;39;SE;6;55%;13%;8

_____

