Alexa
  1. Home

Coronavirus: India fast-tracks COVID vaccines with emergency approval in EU, UK, US, Japan

By Deutsche Welle
2021/04/13 08:26
Coronavirus cases have been surging in India

Coronavirus cases have been surging in India

India announced on Tuesday it would fast-track emergency approvals for COVID-19 vaccines that have been granted emergency authorization in other countries.

Vaccines authorized by the World Health Organization or authorities in the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Japan "may be granted emergency use approval in India, mandating the requirement of post-approval parallel bridging clinical trial," the health ministry said in a statement.

"The first 100 beneficiaries of such foreign vaccines shall be assessed for seven days for safety outcomes before it is rolled out for further immunization programme within the country," it added.

The measure forgoes the need for companies to conduct local safety trials for their vaccines before seeking emergency approval.

India battles fatal COVID wave

The decision came amid a surge in infections. Tuesday's milestone of 161,736 COVID cases fell just shy of a national record the previous day. Total deaths jumped by 879 to 171,058.

Since April 2, India has reported the world's highest daily tallies of infections. The latest surge of infections threatens to overwhelm hospitals in hard-hit cities including Mumbai.

The announcement came after India's drug regulator confirmed approval of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine as the South Asian country battles the deadly wave of the pandemic.

The decision to fast-track emergency approvals for foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines also paves the way for possible imports of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax and Moderna shots.

India is currently using the AstraZeneca vaccine and a local vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech.

India has so far administered more than 106 million doses of COVID-19 shots, but many states are now running short of supplies as infections spike.

India is the world's biggest maker of vaccines. Its domestic needs have delayed the delivery of shots to the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative, which aims to distributing vaccines more equitably.

mvb (AP, Reuters)

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA