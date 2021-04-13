Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Refurbished historic site in Taiwan’s Keelung to open

Keelung Fort Commander's Official Residence to open on weekends

  1449
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/13 20:13
Keelung Fort Commander's Official Residence (Keelung City Government photo)

Keelung Fort Commander's Official Residence (Keelung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Keelung City Cultural Affairs Bureau announced on Tuesday (April 13) that a refurbished historic site will be open to the public on weekends.

Bureau chief Chen Jing-ping (陳靜萍) said the Keelung Fort Commander's Official Residence and the attached dormitories nearby are very important cultural assets, as they predate the opening of Dashawan Beach, Taiwan’s first public beach, as well as the construction of the modern Keelung Port, CNA reported.

The two historic sites will be lit from 6 p.m. every night, Chen said, adding that she hoped these two sites will become must-see attractions in the city.

Bureau official Wu Chun-ming (吳純明) said the 90-year-old Keelung Fort Commander's Official Residence will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, though as the area surrounding the nearby dormitories is still being landscaped, the site will not be open to individuals yet. However, it will still be available for group visits on weekdays through advance appointments.
Keelung
Keelung Port
Keelung Fort Commander's Official Residence
Dashawan Beach

RELATED ARTICLES

Sightseeing bus to return to Taiwan’s northern port city
Sightseeing bus to return to Taiwan’s northern port city
2021/04/10 15:12
Coast Guard detains 13-member Chinese crew fishing illegally in Taiwanese waters
Coast Guard detains 13-member Chinese crew fishing illegally in Taiwanese waters
2021/03/24 17:01
Keelung mayor touring half of Taiwan on scooter
Keelung mayor touring half of Taiwan on scooter
2021/03/13 17:11
Taiwan’s Penghu marks beginning of tourism season
Taiwan’s Penghu marks beginning of tourism season
2021/03/08 15:47
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
2021/03/07 21:24

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA