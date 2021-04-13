Refurbished historic site in Taiwan’s Keelung to open

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Keelung City Cultural Affairs Bureau announced on Tuesday (April 13) that a refurbished historic site will be open to the public on weekends.

Bureau chief Chen Jing-ping (陳靜萍) said the Keelung Fort Commander's Official Residence and the attached dormitories nearby are very important cultural assets, as they predate the opening of Dashawan Beach, Taiwan’s first public beach, as well as the construction of the modern Keelung Port, CNA reported.

The two historic sites will be lit from 6 p.m. every night, Chen said, adding that she hoped these two sites will become must-see attractions in the city.

Bureau official Wu Chun-ming (吳純明) said the 90-year-old Keelung Fort Commander's Official Residence will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, though as the area surrounding the nearby dormitories is still being landscaped, the site will not be open to individuals yet. However, it will still be available for group visits on weekdays through advance appointments.