Tuesday At Monte Carlo Country Club Monte Carlo, Monaco Purse: €2,082,960 Surface: Red clay MONTE CARLO, MONACO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 64

Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Lucas Pouille, France, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.

Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.

Fabio Fognini (15), Italy, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-2, 7-5.

Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 7-5, 6-1.