Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Thailand records more than 900 cases for third day in a row

By FU TING , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/13 17:55
People spend the first day of the Songkran New Year holidays at Nang Rong beach in Chonburi, Thailand Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Thailand on Tuesday rec...
People spend the first day of the Songkran New Year holidays at Nang Rong beach in Chonburi, Thailand Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Thailand on Tuesday rec...
People gather together to celebrate the first day of the Songkran New Year holidays at Nang Rong beach in Chonburi, Thailand Tuesday, April 13, 2021. ...
People gather together to celebrate the first day of the Songkran New Year holidays at Nang Rong beach in Chonburi, Thailand Tuesday, April 13, 2021. ...

People spend the first day of the Songkran New Year holidays at Nang Rong beach in Chonburi, Thailand Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Thailand on Tuesday rec...

People spend the first day of the Songkran New Year holidays at Nang Rong beach in Chonburi, Thailand Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Thailand on Tuesday rec...

People gather together to celebrate the first day of the Songkran New Year holidays at Nang Rong beach in Chonburi, Thailand Tuesday, April 13, 2021. ...

People gather together to celebrate the first day of the Songkran New Year holidays at Nang Rong beach in Chonburi, Thailand Tuesday, April 13, 2021. ...

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Thailand recorded a third day in a row with more than 900 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as thousands of people swarmed to beaches on the first day of a long national holiday despite warnings from health officials.

Dr. Opas Karnkavinpong, director-general of Disease Control Department, warned that possible lockdowns will be implemented next week when people return to the cities after the traditional New Year festival, known as Songkran. He said the government will implement a work-from-home order for all public services after the holiday.

The government reported 965 new cases Tuesday to bring the totals since the pandemic began to 34,575 infections and 97 deaths. More than 6,000 of those cases have been recorded since April 1, when the new surge erupted in nightclubs and bars in a central Bangkok.

“The situation is still worrisome; more measures are to come," Opas said at a daily briefing.

He ruled out a general lockdown, but said the Health Ministry was mulling targeted ones in high risk areas. The government has already ordered a shut down of all bars and entertainment places in Bangkok and 40 other provinces, but has not barred travel between Thailand's 77 provinces.

Many provincial governors, however, have taken their own steps and regulated access to 37 of provinces — including mandatory two week quarantines for visitors in some places.

Millions of Thais have traveling around the country — often from urban areas to rural villages — for the Songkran festival. At beaches in eastern Chonburi province, thousands of people had gathered Tuesday to enjoy the first official day of the holiday.

Health experts said this third major surge to hit the country was proving more difficult to control as it was mostly a variant of the virus first found in the U.K. and has mostly affected younger people because it broke out at nightclubs and bars.

Because Thailand has a mandatory hospitalization rule for all positive cases, the surge has also created a shortage of beds. Opas said that problem had been addressed with 30,000 beds now available in hospitals and field facilities.

Thailand has so far successfully managed the pandemic by closing the country to nearly all international travel for more than a year. It had hoped to start bringing back tourists from July with a phased opening of the country to vaccinated travelers.

Thailand's own vaccination drive has gotten off to a slow start, with just 505,215 people getting a first shot and 73,317 a second.

So far, Thailand has been using a relatively small supply of the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines, until a local plant can start producing and distributing the AstraZeneca vaccine mid-year. Even then, Thailand has ordered enough doses for about half the 60 million people living here, and there is still no clear timetable for the general public.

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA