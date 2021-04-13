Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

India to approve coronavirus shots green-lit by WHO, others

By ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL , AP Science Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/13 16:36
A note informing about the COVID-19 vaccine is seen pasted on a wall of a vaccination centre in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. India's wester...

A note informing about the COVID-19 vaccine is seen pasted on a wall of a vaccination centre in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. India's wester...

NEW DELHI (AP) — India said Tuesday that it will approve the use of all coronavirus vaccines that have been given an emergency nod by the World Health Organization or regulators in the United States, Europe, Britain or Japan.

India’s Health Ministry said the decision was aimed at hastening the use of shots made in other countries and expanding the “basket of vaccines” available for domestic use. The country of almost 1.4 billion people is seeing a crippling surge of infections that is threatening to overwhelm hospitals in hard-hit cities.

The only way out of the crisis, experts say, is to vaccinate more people.

But this has global implications since India is a major vaccine producer and India's domestic needs have delayed the delivery of shots to the U.N.-backed COVAX initiative that is aimed at distributing vaccines equitably.

India had earlier given the nod to the AstraZeneca vaccine made by Serum Institute of India and another one made by the Indian company Bharat Biotech. The Health Ministry said Tuesday that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine was also green-lit for emergency use.

Now, vaccines that have received emergency use authorization by regulators in the U.S., Europe, Britain, Japan or the World Health Organization can be used in India. The first 100 people who receive these shots will be monitored for a week to check for safety before being administered to more people, the Health Ministry said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA