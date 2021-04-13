Alexa
Taiwan’s Computex prepares for virtual edition from May 31-June 30

Top industry names from Acer to Qualcomm will be present: TAITRA

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/13 17:02
Computex electronics fair before coronavirus pandemic (TAITRA photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Due to the pandemic, Taiwan’s annual Computex computer show will go virtual, but it will stay open from May 31 to June 30, reports said Tuesday (April 13).

All prominent electronics firms, from Acer and AMD to Intel and Qualcomm, will be present at the global event, dubbed "Computex 2021 Hybrid," according to the organizer, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

Several highlights of the annual fair, including the Computex Forum, the InnoVEX forum, and the CEO Keynote event will still take place during the first week of June at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, CNA reported. Top managers from the electronics industry will be invited to speak at the CEO Keynote focus.

The 2019 live edition of Computex attracted more than 42,000 visitors from 171 countries and territories in the space of just five days.
Updated : 2021-04-15 10:07 GMT+08:00

