Taiwan promotes cloud receipts with lottery changes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In order to increase people's willingness to ask for cloud receipts, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) has said it will incentivize the behavior through changes to the lottery.

Beginning with the March-April receipt lottery, the MOF will increase the number of NT$500 (US$17.24) prize winners, and for the July-August lottery, it will add a brand new NT$800 prize. Both will be available only to cloud receipt holders.

According to MOF statistics, as of the end of 2020, cloud receipts accounted for 31.6 percent of all electronic receipts, CNA reported. The ministry said it has been pushing to increase the proportion made up by cloud receipts to 38 percent by the end of the year.

The ministry amended the Uniform Invoice Award Regulations on Monday (April 12) to further increase the numbers of winners for prizes available only to holders of cloud receipts, and the changes are set to begin during the March- April receipt lottery.

In late February, the ministry announced increases to the numbers of winners for the prizes currently available only to cloud receipt holders, including raising the number of winners of the NT$1 million prize from 15 to 30 and the number of winners of the NT$2,000 prize from 15,000 to 16,000. It’s expected the NT$500 prize, which is already given out 600,000 times on a regular basis, is next in line to receive a boost.

As for how many more NT$500 winners there will be, the ministry said it will make the announcement soon via press release.